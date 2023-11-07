Queen Letizia of Spain channels 'Quiet Luxury' in & Other Stories wool coat - shop the look

Queen Letizia of Spain is no stranger to a high street outfit, and she confirmed we need to invest in & Other Stories’ Voluminous Belted Wool Coat when she stepped out looking flawless in her's on Monday.

The 51-year-old wife of King Felipe VI is currently in Copenhagen with her husband, and they attended a state banquet as the guests of honour at Christiansborg Palace on Monday night.

Letizia looked beautiful in her blue lace Valera gown, but just hours earlier she was pictured looking the epitome of the ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend in a far more accessible outfit.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI arrive at the Vilhelm Lauritzen terminal in Copenhagen Airport

The mother-of-two wore the & Other Stories coat in Oatmeal with burgundy Magrit heeled pumps and a matching leather clutch bag. Her hair was worn in a chic up-do and she completed the look with statement diamond earrings and a bronze smokey eye.

Queen Letizia paired the & Other Stories coat with Magrit pumps

We’ve spotted Letizia in the same high street coat before. It sells out every year and is currently available to shop for £225 ($329) in sizes XS-L.

Made from 100% responsibly-sourced wool and falling below the knee, the cosy oversized piece is ideal to wear over everything this winter. It features a tonal self-tie belt and comes complete with duo pockets. The beige shade appears to be the most similar to Letizia’s and it’s also available in several other colours, including black, grey and navy.

The & Other Stories coat has multiple glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "Really happy with my purchase, great quality, very comfortable to wear. I’m a size 12 and ordered a medium and I’m very happy with the fit, plenty of room in it, but not too oversized, just how I like it!"

While another said: "Beautiful coat. Amazing quality - 100% wool and so obviously is. Looks amazing and I feel so special in it. A good quality wardrobe staple I will have for a long time."

And another added: "Lovely coat! Beautifully tailored, feels amazing on and looks great over virtually anything."