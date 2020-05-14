Since the coronavirus lockdown, many of us have been taking part in a number of social media challenges to pass the time. We've donned our best rainbow getups, mastered quarantine couture with nothing but a belt and a pillow and some of us have even considered switching to a career in dance since signing up to TikTok. Ready for a new challenge? The Duchess of Cornwall's favourite shoe brand, Sole Bliss, has launched the 'Walk a Mile in My Heels' initiative, and we can't wait to take part.

Camilla regularly wears hers Sole Bliss heels

The rules are simple - those nominated are expected to slip on their favourite pair of high heels and walk a mile around the block, donate £5 to NHS Charities Together and nominate three more friends. Want to go the extra mile? Try walking it in under 15 minutes! The challenge was started by Sole Bliss founder Lisa Kay who is famed for creating 'the most comfortable heels in the world,' worn by Helen Mirren and of course, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Lisa says: "The idea was inspired by Captain Tom, who has motivated us all to do something to help overcome the current crisis. The aim of Walk A Mile In My Heels is to raise as much money as possible to support those who are helping us." Following the success of Run 5 Donate 5 which raised £5.5 million, #WalkAMileInMyHeels hopes to raise as much money as possible, in order to support frontline NHS workers.

Loading the player...



VIDEO: The royal family pay tribute to nurses from around the world

Fans of Camilla will know that the stylish royal often steps out in shoes from Sole Bliss. Back in March she wore her 'Ingrid' heels for a Commonwealth reception at Buckingham Palace in March and it's since been confirmed that Camilla personally buys the shoes from the brand's website.

A spokesperson from Sole Bliss told HELLO!: "Her Royal Highness pays for all her shoes from Sole Bliss, and orders online. Her favourite styles appear to be Ingrid and Carmen, which she has in various colours. All our shoes contain a triple-layer cushioning system which allows women to stand on their feet all day long, comfortably and in style."

