The Queen's dressmaker makes incredible gesture to help NHS workers during coronavirus crisis Stewart Parvin has been creating outfits for Her Majesty since 2007

One of the Queen's dressmakers has joined the effort to help NHS frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis. In a tweet on Tuesday, British fashion designer Stewart Parvin revealed: "Thanks to a fabulous fabric donation by the wonderful Anita at Classic Textiles on the Goldhawk Road, and some of our girls volunteering their time to sew, we are now producing scrubs for Frimley Park Hospital… very happy to offer what little help we can to our fabulous NHS."

Thanks to a fabulous fabric donation by the wonderful Anita at Classic Textiles on the Goldhawk Road, and some of our girls volunteering their time to sew, we are now producing scrubs for Frimley Park Hospital.. very happy to offer what little help we can to our fabulous NHS 💙 pic.twitter.com/Jh70nMTHo2 — Stewart Parvin (@Stewart_Parvin) April 7, 2020

The picture accompanying the tweet showed rolls of fabric in his studio, in shades associated with healthcare professionals' uniforms, including turquoise, blue and mauve.

Stewart's Motcomb Street boutique closed as of Tuesday 24 March, but in a tweet, he said: "We will continue to bring you images of our beautiful Spring/Summer Couture Womenswear Collection during this uncertain time. However, we are still available for phone consultations & if you wish to discuss anything from the current collection or speak with Stewart about ideas for future orders, we are only a call or email away. We hope everyone remains safe during this time, best wishes Team SP x."

The Queen presented Stewart Parvin with RVO in 2016

After training under couturier Donald Campbell, Stewart launched his own collection in 1995 and opened his first London boutique on Belgravia's Motcomb Street. The store moved from no. 14 to no. 9 – a five storey Georgian townhouse – in September 2018. Stewart has been designing clothes for the Queen since 2007 and Her Majesty presented him with the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in March 2016. He also created Zara Phillips' wedding dress for her 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall.

The Queen wore a Stewart Parvin coat for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

The Queen has continued to show her personal support for the NHS during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, paying tribute to NHS workers and healthcare professionals during her televised broadcast on Sunday and in a video message to mark World Health Day on Tuesday.

