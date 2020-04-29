Stacey Dooley is renting out her glittering Strictly dresses - for an incredible cause The star's favourite pieces will be available on By Rotation

Stacey Dooley has an incredible wardrobe, from one-off vintage to luxe designers and cool indie brands - and no doubt plenty of her fans have lusted after her outfits on a number of occasions! Well, get excited, because the former Strictly Come Dancing winner has announced she will be renting out some of her favourite pieces on fashion app By Rotation - with all the proceeds going to domestic violence charity Refuge.

WATCH: Stacey reveals she's renting out her wardrobe for charity

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, Stacey talked fans through some of the gorgeous items she has listed on the app, including some sparkling dresses she wore on the Strictly tour, and to celebrate her 2018 win with Kevin Clifton!

Stacey's polka-dot Ganni dress will be available to rent

"I have decided to hand over quite a few bits to a really lovely company called By Rotation… you can rent my pieces through them," she said. "And yeah, you can wear my bags, clothes, sunglasses etc. And all of the money will go directly to Refuge charity. I've always believed in what they're about and what they do, and now more than ever it's really important to make sure that they are remembered and looked after.

This Strictly silver maxi is bound to be popular with fans

"I've got loads of dresses, Net A Porter, Ganni," she added. Picking up the dress she wore after winning Strictly, she joked: "I must have had a really good night in that one because it's come back from the dry cleaners!"

Stacey's Louis Vuitton tote bag will be available, too

Stacey has been ultra generous with her offering - amongst the collection there's also a patent Gucci handbag, a Louis Vuitton tote, an Isabel Marant knit and even a Chanel bag. And with prices starting at £8 per day, you can't go wrong! The star's items will go live on the app from 5pm on Wednesday - so hurry if you want to get your hands on something from Ms Dooley's wardrobe!

