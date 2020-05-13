Kate Spade is giving away free handbags to key workers

Since the coronavirus pandemic, lots of fashion and beauty brands have banded together to support our communities and thank the hardworking frontline staff battling the crisis. Now, one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, Kate Spade, wants to recognise and support the hard work of all NHS, caregivers and key workers by gifting 100 gorgeous bags in a giveaway. Each winner will receive one stunning designer Kate Spade New York bag, up to the value of £395.

This giveaway is open to residents of the EU aged 18 or over, and all entries must be received by 11.59pm BST 29th May 2020. If you know someone you would like to nominate to receive a bag, email community@katespade.com, including the person’s name and a little bit about them. Winners will be selected at random and notified via email, and you can find out more about the competition here.

In addition to the bag giveaway that’s spreading quarantine kindness, the Kate Spade New York Foundation has also donated $100,000 to Crisis Text Line, which will fund a program to provide targeted mental health support to doctors and nurses who are facing the COVID-19 crisis. The funds will help to provide crisis counselling and emotional support both now and in the long-run for medical staff.

As a fan of the brand, Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing Kate Spade numerous times, including back in 2016, when the royal was photographed on World Mental Health Day at a special Heads Together event in London wearing a pretty pink rose print Kate Spade dress. Similarly, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton has also been spotted donning a Kate Spade cross body bag.

