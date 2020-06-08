Pride 2020: The best fashion and beauty products to shop to support the LGBTQ+ community Show your support with these empowering buys…

We all have a part to play in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and to create an environment in which everyone can feel safe and happy. That’s why we love it when we see fashion and beauty brands supporting this community and making a difference around Pride 2020. Spread the love and shop our edit of Pride products below…

Asos x GLAAD

The ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD collection donates 100 percent of proceeds to the GLAAD charity, which aims to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance and create meaningful change. Wear this statement tee alone or under a long-sleeved top.

ASOS DESIGN x glaad unisex t-shirt with unity logo in white, £18, ASOS

Etsy

Celebrate Pride 2020 with a wide range of handmade pieces from Etsy and support independent sellers in the process. We love these small rainbow pins which can be attached to the likes of denim jackets or collars. Cute!

Rainbow pin, £7.99, Etsy

Morphe

Beauty brand Morphe has launched a limited-edition pride collection called Free To Be, where 100 percent of net proceeds (with a minimum of $50,000) from this collection will be donated to GLSEN, an organisation that helps to create safe and supportive school environments for LGBTQ+ youth.

10G Glsen Up Artistry Palette, £18, Morphe

UGG

Feel like you are walking on clouds in these fluffy pride sliders! Southern Californian brand UGG has a continued partnership with LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD, and have created these funky, statement shoes for both adults and children. They feature super soft sheepskin and a handy elastic heel strap.

Kids' Fluff Yeah sliders, £65 from UGG

Fossil

To celebrate Pride month, Fossil has launched its second annual Pride Watch, with a percentage of its global proceeds being donated to the It Gets Better Project – a non-profit organisation which works to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. This gorgeous watch is available in two sizes and features a colourful design that resembles the full spectrum of love. The special etched caseback also commemorates Pride 2020.

Pride watch, £89, Fossil

Slip

This limited-edition LOVE IS LOVE sleep mask for Pride is made from luxurious Mulberry silk both inside and out, and features embroidered rainbow colours. We love.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask Love is Love, £50 from John Lewis

PUMA

PUMA has teamed up with LGBTQ+ activist Cara Delevingne to launch the ‘From PUMA with Love’ collection, which features 13 items you can wear during Pride month and beyond! Plus, 20 percent of profits will be donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund.

Pride graphic tee, £25, PUMA

Pantherella

Update your sock collection with these rainbow ‘Shine’ socks from Pantherella, and 10 percent of the sales made will be donated to a Leicester-based LGBT sexual health charity called Trade.

Shine socks, £14,50, Pantherella

Batiste

Shop Batiste's latest Love Is Love Dry Shampoo and you'll be supporting the brand's pledge to donate £30,000 to LGBT Foundation to support its programs and the range of services it offers the community. Plus, this product will look lush in your beauty drawer!

Batiste Love Is Love Dry Shampoo, £2.99, Superdrug

Vaseline

This limited-edition product has been made in partnership with Brighton Pride and Switchboard LGBTQ+, a national helpline open 10am-10pm 365 days a year offering support for LGBTQ+ issues.

Aloe lip therapy, £1.95, Superdrug available from 15 June 2020

Simple

These cleansing wipes from Simple feature a pride rainbow and clear display of Switchboard charities contact number for easy access to those who need it.

Simple biodegradable cleansing wipe, £3.65, Superdrug available from 13 June 2020

Marc Jacobs Beauty

These dazzling lip lacquers launched for Pride 2019 are still available to buy now – expect maximum colour with a high-shine shimmer. Ooh la la!

Marc Jacobs enamored (with pride): hydrating lip gloss stick, £24, Harvey Nichols

