10 cool face masks for men – the Father's Day gift he probably didn't ask for Whether a Father's Day gift or just because, these are the best fashionable men's face coverings for the age of coronavirus

Whether you’re looking for a Father's Day gift, or just want to make sure the guys in your life stay safe, there’s no more timely gift in the era of coronavirus than a face mask. Face coverings, whether fabric or medical mask, are a necessity for social distancing when we’re out and about, and as such have become as much a part of our style, and how we express it, as any other accessory in our wardrobe.

Masks are definitely a must-have. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that wearing non-medical fabric masks, which should be washed in hot water and detergent daily, will help protect others around you and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a mask is now part of our 'new normal'

Thankfully it seems that these days there is a fabric face mask style to fit every personality, and that goes for dads, too! There are matching father-and-child masks with fun themes, cheeky prints that will spark a laugh, and motifs dedicated to hobbies – including video games.

For the classic dad, there are masks in traditional menswear fabrics and for fathers who love a bolder fashion print, you can find masks in Versace-style baroque. There are even extra-large face masks for men with beards! Here’s a rundown of our favourites...

Dads can match with their little ones with these sport-themed face masks

Father and child matching football masks, £6.99, Etsy

ASOS is donating £1 from every sale to Oxfam’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Appeal

ASOS DESIGN 2-pack face covering, £12, ASOS

Have a beard? Don’t worry – these masks have you covered

XXL Face Masks, various prints, £9.99 each, Etsy

A face mask for the guy who just loves a pint

Pub print face mask, £10, Etsy

A face mask for Pride month, celebrating the NHS or just because he loves rainbows

Rainbow Face Mask, £15.30, Etsy

For the video game lover in your life, a vintage-style face mask with the ultimate 1980s game

Retro Pac Man face mask, £11, Not on the High Street





Beautiful West African motifs in 100% cotton that comes in men’s sizes but also women’s and kids

Kente Face mask, £11 each, Etsy

A fun look perfect for summer

Sailing Face Mask, £15.50, Not on the High Street

A quirky animal-themed face mask print

Crocodile Face masks, £11 each, Etsy

All profits from the HELLO! x Melissa Odabash face mask will be donated to WellChild

HELLO! mask in navy, £14, Melissa Odabash

