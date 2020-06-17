10 cool face masks for men – the Father's Day gift he probably didn't ask for

Karen Silas
The best men’s face masks: fabric face coverings in quirky, sport and designer prints; face masks for beards and father-son or daughter face coverings.
Whether you’re looking for a Father's Day gift, or just want to make sure the guys in your life stay safe, there’s no more timely gift in the era of coronavirus than a face mask. Face coverings, whether fabric or medical mask, are a necessity for social distancing when we’re out and about, and as such have become as much a part of our style, and how we express it, as any other accessory in our wardrobe.
Masks are definitely a must-have. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that wearing non-medical fabric masks, which should be washed in hot water and detergent daily, will help protect others around you and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wearing a mask is now part of our 'new normal'
Thankfully it seems that these days there is a fabric face mask style to fit every personality, and that goes for dads, too! There are matching father-and-child masks with fun themes, cheeky prints that will spark a laugh, and motifs dedicated to hobbies – including video games.
For the classic dad, there are masks in traditional menswear fabrics and for fathers who love a bolder fashion print, you can find masks in Versace-style baroque. There are even extra-large face masks for men with beards! Here’s a rundown of our favourites...
Dads can match with their little ones with these sport-themed face masks
Father and child matching football masks, £6.99, Etsy
ASOS is donating £1 from every sale to Oxfam’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Appeal
ASOS DESIGN 2-pack face covering, £12, ASOS
Have a beard? Don’t worry – these masks have you covered
XXL Face Masks, various prints, £9.99 each, Etsy
A face mask for the guy who just loves a pint
Pub print face mask, £10, Etsy
A face mask for Pride month, celebrating the NHS or just because he loves rainbows
Rainbow Face Mask, £15.30, Etsy
For the video game lover in your life, a vintage-style face mask with the ultimate 1980s game
Beautiful West African motifs in 100% cotton that comes in men’s sizes but also women’s and kids
Kente Face mask, £11 each, Etsy
A fun look perfect for summer
A quirky animal-themed face mask print
Crocodile Face masks, £11 each, Etsy
All profits from the HELLO! x Melissa Odabash face mask will be donated to WellChild
