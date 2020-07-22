Here's where you can buy face mask multi-packs for the whole family - all the best deals Face covering sets for your family - or if you just want a cute look for every day of the week!

With face masks compulsory starting from 24 July, you may be needing to buy multiple masks for you or your family – or maybe you’re just wanting a fashionable face mask for each day of the week! To help you find the best deals on washable and reusable face masks in bulk, we've created an edit of face coverings that come in multi-packs and sets, giving you the best deal for your money.

RELATED: The best face masks with filters for extra protection

One of our favourites is the Everyday Supplies Family Pack from Avon, which comes with five reusable cotton face coverings in two colours, plus four bottles of sanitising hand gel. The fragrance-free moisturising hand sanitiser is 64% alcohol which falls in line with the World Health Organisation recommendations.

A great deal that's available for next-day delivery

Everyday Supplies Family Pack, £18, Avon

And are you looking for even more ideas for face mask packs that are stylish, safe and a great value? Here are some more great face covering sets you can buy.

RELATED: The ULTIMATE face mask guide: Everything you need to know

Shop face coverings in multi-packs and sets

A basic Avon set with five masks in the geo print

Pack of 5 Reusable Face Coverings, £14, Avon

Multi-layer cotton face coverings in various designs

PMR Fashion Face Masks, Pack of 5, £16.65, Amazon

A fun face covering set with a print to go with every outfit

Maaji Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings, £25.13, Shopbop

A set of identical face coverings in chic stripes

En Saison 5 Pack Face Coverings, £29.85, Shopbop

Also available in a pack of 5

Face Masks Multi-pack, set of 7, £40, Boden

A set of organic cotton face masks with a filter pocket

Jessie Zhao New York 8-pack of face masks, £88, Wolf & Badger

Indie designer Jessie Zhao's face mask set also comes in pretty prints

Jessie Zhao New York ‘Colourful World’ 8-pack of face masks, £92, Wolf & Badger

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.