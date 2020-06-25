8 funny face masks to make people smile when you pass them in the supermarket These hilarious face coverings are sure to get a giggle

For now, it looks like facemasks are here to stay. Current government advice says face coverings are mandatory on public transport for everyone except under threes and those with respiratory problems. They are part of our new normal amidst the pandemic – so why not have a bit of fun as you stay safe and help prevent the spread of coronavirus? We’ve gathered together some of the best funny masks for adults you can buy online in the UK. They’re guaranteed to give people a giggle as you pass them in the supermarket – you might not see them smile under their masks but you might just hear them snigger!

This beard face mask had us howling – but we still not sure if it’s funnier if worn by a man or a woman, what do you think?

Funny Beard Face mask, £14.99, Etsy

RELATED: Here's where to get a fashionable face mask during the coronavirus crisis

Go out, don’t go out – but make sure you’ve got your face covered. This mask features our PM – and it’s sure to make people smile.

Boris Johnson facemask, £11, Etsy

BUY NOW

We can definitely relate to the message on this funny face mask. A life motto to live by.

Funny phrase mask, £6.95, Etsy

The ‘out of lipstick’ text on this mask is just perfect, but you can personalise it with any phrase you like, so get creative.

Personalised face mask, £22, Not On The High Street

No need to bother doing your lipstick ever again with this radiant smile mask – just make sure you don’t take it off till yo get home and you’re sorted

Radiant smile face mask, £8.27, Etsy

This mask has you covered when you cough while you’re out – no need to explain that you’re not contagious, just point to your face.

It’s just allergies facemask, £7.99, Etsy

RELATED: Fun face masks for kids and where to buy them

We’re not exactly sure why a cat bursting out of your face is so funny, but it just is, okay?

Funny cat mask, £15.04, Etsy

This washable mask turns you into an angry monster – we challenge you to put it on and not make claws with your hands and do angry monster sound effects. Impossible.

Angry monster mask, £11.28, Etsy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.