Victoria Beckham is set to cut staff at her fashion label by nearly a fifth – around 20 jobs. Sales at her business were badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced her flagship London store to close back in March as the UK went into lockdown. The mother-of-four is also planning to halve the number of yearly fashion collections she releases to save costs.

Her spokesperson confirmed to the Mirror: "Like so many businesses, a challenging retail landscape coupled with the unforeseen effects of the coronavirus pandemic, has adversely impacted the Victoria Beckham business. As a response, we have built a new strategic vision to streamline and future-proof the brand and, very sadly, have to make a number of redundancies to deliver this."

It comes after 46-year-old Victoria – who has a combined wealth of £330 million with husband David Beckham - faced a backlash for using the government scheme to furlough 25 of her staff members. After criticism, she later made a U-turn and reversed her decision.

The former Spice Girl's fashion brand has a legion of A-list fans, but has nevertheless struggled with sales in recent years. Famous faces who have stepped out in her designs include the Duchess of Sussex, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian. But Ralph Toledano, who is the chairman of Victoria's business, previously confirmed that sales of its clothing and accessories had stagnated in 2018 after years of growth.

In an interview with trade publication The Business of Fashion, he said: "The performance was in line with expectations, so we were not surprised. Our goal is to reach profitability as soon as possible.

"I firmly believe that our destiny is in our hands. We have a great talent in Victoria and, if you take that asset with a dream team, we can do it."