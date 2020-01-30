Victoria Beckham's new collection has a romantic edge ideal for Valentine's Day

Victoria Beckham always gives her legions of Instagram followers a first look at her new collection and on Thursday, her new looks had a seriously romantic edge. Sharing some model shots of a red dress, and a pair of red tailored trousers styled up with a belt and a lovely tartan jacket, VB said: "Love mixing romantic reds with bright turquoise and masculine tailoring." Victoria's red, high waisted tailored trousers cost £780 and her tie-waist shirt dress in candy red features a draped front panel that wraps into a self-tie belt that elegantly defines the waist. The oversized collar gives a nod to the collection's 70s vibes and it even has luxe pearl buttons. The frock has a price tag of £1490 and also comes in racing green.

Tie Waist Shirt Dress In Candy Red, £1,490, Victoria Beckham

We wonder if any of the former Spice Girl's best friends will wear items from her new edit for Valentine's Day? After all, everything is very date-night appropriate.

Last week, Victoria's pal Eva Longoria donned a stunning, £195 grey sweatshirt that she got from VB's diffusion label. The cosy item had a lovely funnel neck, long voluminous sleeves and had the initials 'VVB' embossed on the side in black. Mother-of-one Eva teamed the casual top with a pair of grey flares and heels.

Eva and Victoria are such good friends that the fashion mogul even designed her wedding dress in 2016.

Victoria designed Eva's wedding dress in 2016

Telling HELLO!, the Desperate Housewives star said: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love. Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."

