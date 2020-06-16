Victoria Beckham celebrates exciting news in lockdown Are you looking forward to being able to visit the shops again?

Victoria Beckham has announced the exciting news that her popular fashion store has reopened following new rules that the public are able to visit shops during the COVID-19 lockdown. Victoria shared a lovely photo of her establishment on Instagram, which was decked out with rainbow colours to celebrate Pride Month, and captioned the post: "So excited to reopen 36 Dover Street today with our beautiful Pride windows (and social distancing measures in place)," adding a rainbow emoji.

Fans were delighted by the news, as well as the touch in support of the LGBTQ+ community. One person wrote: "First place I’m going on Tuesday," while another pointed out the message on the shop window which read 'Let's be kind to each other today and every day,' and wrote: "Love the message on the window."

Victoria is celebrating Pride Month

The beautiful window display follows Victoria's recent announcement of her fashion brand's new project; a special Pride T-shirt which pays tribute to her late friend George Michael. The charity T-shirt, which retails at £95, uses the name of the Wham star's 1990 album, Listen Without Prejudice, which is emblazoned across the front in rainbow colours. It was confirmed that 25 per cent of proceeds going to atk charity, which combats LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK.

Speaking about the new design on social media, the mum-of-four wrote: "I’ve always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their continued message of positive change and inclusivity. My Pride t-shirt this year features the name of @georgemofficial’s iconic 1990 album, released exactly 30 years ago and used with the blessing of his estate. He was a true icon and the album, his music, and this t-shirt are reminders to always be kind and listen to one another - something I wholeheartedly believe in and a message I live by every day. 25% of all sales of this shirt will go to @aktcharity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK. kisses xx VB #pride2020."