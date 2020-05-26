Victoria Beckham launches a secret sale - and prices start at just £66

Karen Silas
If you've ever wanted to own a piece by Victoria Beckham, now's your chance! The fashion designer has launched a secret sale with affordable prices
Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand is one of the most luxe labels around, and now we have the chance to snap up one of her covetable pieces for a fraction of the price! The fashion designer has launched a private sale with prices starting at just £66.
So what are our faves from the Pre-SS20 collection, which is 40 per cent off in the secret online sale? We've curated some pieces that are not only timeless summer fashion that you'll wear for many seasons ahead, but are also at just the right price point!
The logo t-shirt
Get on board with the year’s logo trend with this cool t-shirt in soft cotton jersey and a boxy fit.
3D Logo T-Shirt In Black, £66, victoriabeckham.com
The cherry print tee
This super cute t-shirt with a fun all over cherry print is also in soft cotton jersey and comes in white! It would look great with tailored shorts or with jeans and a blazer.
Cherry Print T-shirt in Midnight, £72, victoriabeckham.com
The flared jean
Channel Victoria’s fave style icon Audrey Hepburn in black cropped dark denim. The low-cut jeans are in a trendy kick flare, an ankle-baring style that looks great with either flats or heels. Side note: The flutter sleeve shirt featured here is also on sale for £99 in black or white!
Kick Flare Jeans in Black, £99, victoriabeckham.com
The wear-anywhere earrings
Victoria Beckham’s accessories line is just as chic as her ready to wear! And these gold-tone brass earrings with a bridle motif are just what you need to elevate any outfit.
Bridle Earrings In Gold, £99, victoriabeckham.com
The crewneck pullover
Looking for something that will take you from this season all the way to fall and winter? This two-tone jumper in soft merino wool fits the bill.
VVB Logo Crewneck Jumper, £114, victoriabeckham.com
The embroidered cami
A dreamy top with butterfly-like bow detail is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. It’s 100% silk and can be paired with just anything, from distressed denim to wide-legged trousers.
Embroidered Bow Cami in Ivory, £141, victoriabeckham.com
The button-down shirt
This striped shirt, which is right on the menswear trend, stands out from your standard wardrobe staples with split sleeves that also feature subtle Victoria Beckham logo details.
Split Sleeve Logo Shirt in Blue Stripe, £150, victoriabeckham.com
The statement dress
We love this A-line scarf print dress with a draped front panel. The style is also available without the print in block shades of deep blue and midnight.
Scarf Dress in Map Print, £225, victoriabeckham.com
