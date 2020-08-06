Marc Cain launches a limited edition t-shirt for their first ever digital fashion show The show was filmed on drones and live-streamed on YouTube

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, designers around the world have had to adapt to the 'new normal'. Prevailing in the face of adversity, Marc Cain - a favourite fashion brand of Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk - has launched a limited edition t-shirt for their first ever digital fashion show. Filmed on drones and live-streamed on YouTube, Wednesday's show certainly brought with it an air of positivity, with the overarching theme being 'The sky is the limit'. Described by the brand as bringing "the dream of lightness, optimism and beautiful things to life," virtual guests were introduced to the Spring/Summer 2021 collection from the comfort of their own homes.

Marc Cain showcased its Spring/Summer 2021 collection online

Flooded with light, the Marc Cain headquarters at the Bodelshausen production site had been transformed into an architectural stage, with the models seemingly ascending to the sky on stairs and in glass elevators. Designed exclusively for the fashion film, Marc Cain's limited-edition shirt is made of pure cotton, and carries the quality seal which has been painted and printed in Germany. Created to give fans of the brand a special treat, the 'sky is the limit' motto certainly carries a poignant message, especially during these challenging times.

The limited-edition t-shirt was designed by Katja Foos

"The shirt stands for everything that we would like to have at this point: Lightness, optimism, and the beautiful things in life," commented Katja Foos, Marc Cain Director Design, who exclusively designed the drawings for the shirt. "The sky motif with clouds points the view into the distance, and is a window into a new, hopeful future that we are all looking forward to."

The new collection was praised by fans

Delivering a masterclass in colour-blocking, the collection showcased a range of monochromatic trench coats, blazers, and jackets, as well as billowing floral shirts and dresses. Receiving a flurry of positive comments from fans around the world, one wrote: "Wow, so cool to watch that Fashion Show without being in Berlin." Meanwhile, another added: "Mega show and great outfits! Great location."

