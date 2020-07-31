It's the good news we never knew we needed – doting dog parents everywhere can now buy matching face masks and bandanas for their four-legged friend's thanks to StitchyStitchDesigns on Etsy. The one-of-a-kind shop is selling personalised dog bandanas and matching pet owner face masks, so you can twin with your fur-baby in style.

StitchyStitchDesigns matching mask and dog bandana, from £4.01, Etsy

Extremely affordable with prices starting at £4.01, you can even personalise your dog's bandana with their initials as well as adding your own to a face mask. Offering an assortment of designs, the US brand can craft personalised pieces adorned in watermelons, strawberries, football prints, flamingos, pride rainbow stripes, stars, dog bones, and a Minnie Mouse inspired theme.

StitchyStitchDesigns rainbow mask and matching dog bandana, from £5.62, Etsy

Graduates, students, and proud parents can even customise masks and bandanas to represent their favorite university colors - all you have to do is request which two colours you'd like and StitchyStitchDesigns will take care of the rest! All reusable masks supplied by the brand are made with 100 percent cotton and feature adjustable straps that are sewn with two fabrics, creating a filter pocket for protection. Masks have quite literally become this year's must-have fashion accessory, so why not make colour coordinating with your dog's bandana part of the new norm?

StitchyStitchDesigns Minnie Mouse mask and matching dog bandana, from £5.62, Etsy

Already listed as a bestseller on Etsy, these one-of-a-kind designs are selling fast so we recommend acting quickly and ordering your masks and bandanas as soon as possible. Once you've placed your order, it can take 1-2 weeks for your new purchases to be dispatched, and the cost to deliver to the UK is listed as £15.25.

StitchyStitchDesigns have already received positive reviews on Etsy - and we can't wait to order our own masks and bandanas. One happy customer wrote: "Love the bandanas! Shipped and delivered faster than expected! Great quality and looks adorable on my pups. Going to order more!

