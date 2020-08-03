We predict Meghan Markle would love this Marks & Spencer loungewear dress 

Meghan Markle can pull off bright blue, there's absolutely no denying that. In fact, on one of her most recent appearances, we saw her in a gorgeous cobalt blue silk top by Adam Lippes And who can remember when she wore that bright blue belted Veronica Beard dress during the royal tour of South Africa? In fact, searches for the style increased by a whopping 45% after that. Now, that's the Markle effect. And then there was the blue Safiyaa evening gown she wore - one of her most standout moments within the royal family, we think you'll agree.

If like Meghan, you're quite fond of this particular shade of blue, you'll love Marks & Spencer's new bright blue loungewear t-shirt dress, which is so reminiscent of Meghan's existing wardrobe.

The divine £19.50 dress is available in sizes 8 - 24, and there's a long version as well. It looks so comfy and perfect for Zoom calls, don't you think? No one will know you're wearing a dress that is as cosy as a nightie. The versatile t-shirt dress is a classic round-neck cut, with short sleeves and a straight body.

Want the best news? There are handy hidden pockets!

