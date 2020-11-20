Sad news for Kate Middleton with family-loved company in trouble One of the Duchess' favourite brands has gone into administration

The Duchess of Cambridge will no doubt be sad to learn that one of her much-worn fashion brands, Jaeger, has gone into administration.

Kate was particularly fond of Jaeger during her early years as a royal, with memorable pieces including her white and navy pencil dress, worn in 2014, and her summery yellow mini dress from her visit to the Solomon Islands.

MORE: Countess Sophie stuns in skinny jeans as she's pictured during private outing

The clothing label announced its administration after holding company Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group passed a deadline to sell, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Kate has worn Jaeger on a number of occasions

"The continuing deterioration of the retail sector due to the impact of the pandemic and second lockdown have made this process longer and more complex than we would have hoped," it said in a statement.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate marks end of Hold Still project with emotional video

Fashion chain Peacocks, also owned by EWM, has also gone into administration.

The group said it had to take the "desperately difficult" decision despite having been in "constructive discussions" with potential buyers.

Wearing a pretty yellow mini dress from Jaeger

It's thought that Duchess Kate has been using her wardrobe to try and support the British fashion industry in recent months, often wearing everything from independent brands to British high street labels and her favourite homegrown designers.

For her most recent appearance, she chose to wear a sweet cardigan from stalwart label Boden, adding sweet mistletoe earrings from one of her favourite jewellery designers, Catherine Zoraida.

Carrying her new Grace Han handbag

In October, she also debuted a new handbag from British designer Grace Han - based in Knightsbridge, the label celebrates family values, female strength and elegant craftsmanship in her creations.

Perhaps we will see the royal pull out some of her favourite Jaeger staples for her next appearances, following the brand's announcement.

Carole Middleton is also a big fan of the brand

Kate's mum Carole Middleton is also a huge fan of Jaeger, and sparked a sell-out of the pretty blue dress that she wore to Wimbledon in 2019.

EWM Group has stated that it is still in talks with potential buyers to revive the brand.