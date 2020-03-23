Many royal fashion fans will remember the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit for the opening of Royal Ascot in 2019 - her gorgeous Elie Saab blouse and skirt were an instant hit, complete with a matching floral Philip Treacy hat and chic metallic accessories. We got modern My Fair Lady vibes from her beautiful outfit! But with a top price tag from a couture designer, royal-watchers were less inclined to mimic Kate's look at the time.

Fans adored Kate's Elie Saab outfit at Royal Ascot 2019

That's all set to change with this spot-on dupe from Shein, which costs just £20.99. The bow neckline, pastel blue shade and lookalike polka-dot overlay are nearly identical to the designer version, and we have no doubt fans will be quick to snap it up. In fact, the dress has nearly sold out in all sizes. The bargain frock was spotted by fashion blogger @regal_replikate on Instagram, who often shares beautiful dupe outfits for her favourite royal women.

MORE: Victoria Beckham just surprised us in this statement floral maxi dress

Loading the player...



WATCH: the royal arrivals at Ascot 2019

Fans may have to wait another year to see Kate wear more racing looks, since Royal Ascot 2020 has been cast into doubt amid the coronavirus crisis - along with a host of other events the royal family usually attend during the summer. Her 2019 Elie Saab look was particularly special as it marked the Duchess' return to the racecourse following the birth of Prince Louis - and we instantly fell in love with her floaty pastel look.

Tie Neck Polka Dot Mesh Shirt Dress, £20.99, Shein

Another of Kate's memorable Ascot outfits was her beautiful lace Dolce and Gabbana midi dress, costing £2,415 and worn during her debut at the event in 2016 - the Duchess certainly loves to wear her favourite high-end designers at the races!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Reiss pencil skirt and cosy jumper lights up This Morning

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.