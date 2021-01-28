Demi Moore's appearance sparks major fan reaction at Paris Fashion Week The 58-year-old walked the runway for Fendi

Demi Moore hit the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday – and her appearance certainly got fans talking. The 58-year-old actress walked the runway for Fendi, alongside a parade of fellow stars including Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Demi opened the show in an off-the-shoulder black satin suit and looked impossibly youthful with high cheeks bones and flawless skin – sparking a mixed reaction from fans.

Some speculated that the star had recently undergone plastic surgery, with one tweeting: “Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore.” A second wrote: “Oh Demi, you really didn’t have to go and have stuff done to your face.”

But others disagreed. “I thought Demi looked lovely,” one fan stated. “The Kim Jones collection was not over the top. Looks comfortable but elegant.” A second echoed, “She looks so beautiful.”

It comes after fans noted the extraordinary resemblance between Demi and her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis in a throwback snapshot shared on Instagram. The mum-of-three shared a photo taken 25 years ago, and social media followers rushed to the comments section in response.

"Rumer is your mini-me! Incredible how much you look alike at that age," wrote one. "You look just like your daughter Rumer," added another, with a third saying: "I see Rumer."

Demi shares her children – Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, - with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, with who she has maintained a great relationship with despite their breakup in 2000.

Demi went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but their relationship ended in 2013.

Bruce, meanwhile, married his wife Emma Hemming in 2009, and welcomed two daughters with her: Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six.

They often all spend time together and Bruce even spent some of the COVID-19 lockdown with his ex-wife and three oldest daughters in Idaho.

