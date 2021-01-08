Amazon is selling a face mask with earmuffs for winter and we need it!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Face masks. Since the pandemic kicked off last year, we’ve seen them evolve from the simple surgical blue variety to include every design you could dream of. Silk, sparkles, self-cleaning, face shields… we thought we’d seen it all. Dear reader, we were wrong.

With the temperatures dropping as winter sets in, you can now get a face mask… with ear muffs! This is just pure genius. Who doesn’t want nice toasty warm ears when they step out into the frosty winter air. Well now you can have that, and protect yourself from the spread of coronavirus at the same time. Win-win, wouldn’t you agree?

Soft winter face covering with earmuffs, £5.99, Amazon

The reusable, washable Amazon version has fast delivery and it comes in grey, pink or purple. It features a breathable cotton lining and a fluffy fleece outer that is windproof and cold-proof. You can buy the face covering separately or in packs of three.

Children’s reusable face mask with earmuffs, £4.90, Amazon

This one is for adults, but there’s also a really cute version available for kids in animal designs. Not only will this keep them warm but it solves the age-old problem of earmuffs falling off and getting lost. Choose from rabbit in brown, pink or taupe or bear in blue, brown, khaki, watermelon, grey or pink.

And don't despair, if you're an adult who wants to get in on the aminal face action too, Amazon has you covered with these cat face designs.

Winter face covering with ear muffs, £9.99 for three, Amazon

