Inside Demi Moore's sprawling western-themed ranch The actress has been living in Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic

Demi Moore has ditched the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for some countryside vibes and the decor inside her ranch has to be seen to be believed.

The star, 58, has been living at her sprawling pad in Hailey, Idaho, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday Demi gave her fans a sneak peek at the grand accommodation where she's been holed up and it looks like western is her choice of theme.

Demi was celebrating the first night of Hanukkah and posted images on Instagram inside her home which boasts wooden walls and an enormous apex living room.

Demi has been quarantined at the beautiful location with her three daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

She recently shared a photo with her children in the back of a pickup truck and Demi could have easily passed as their sister.

Demi was celebrating the first night of Hanukkah

The star - who has owned her property in Idaho for years - recently let fans divided on her home decor when she shared a photo inside her unusual bathroom.

The Ghost actress was sat in her master suite taking a Zoom call and her fans couldn’t get over the shag pile carpets and floral print sofa.

While some loved the quirky setup others questioned it. "Carpet in the bathroom?" wrote one, while another said: "I can't tell if there’s a couch in the bathroom or a toilet in the living room."

Demi's home in Idaho is enormous

Demi spent the first part of the coronavirus lockdown with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, too.

The Die Hard actor came to visit his ex, with plans for his wife, Emma Hemming, and their two young children, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, to join them. But travel restrictions came into place and they had to remain in LA.

Bruce was able to reunite with them in Los Angeles in May, just in time for his youngest daughter's birthday.

