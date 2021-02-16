Megan Bull
Monsoon's incredible dress and jumpsuit sale includes stunning styles for £20 and under. Shop the sale now.
With winter winding down, there are some incredible sales on right now – and Monsoon is selling the dreamiest dresses for £20 and under! Stocked with styles to suit all occasions, we're shopping everything from bold patterned midis to plush velvet frocks and sparkly show-stoppers perfect for post-lockdown celebrations. Here are some of our favourite picks…
Floral Mini Dress, £20, Monsoon
Holly Willoughby would love this floral frock.
Star Print Velvet Dress, £20, Monsoon
Monsoon's celestial style is out of this world!
Velvet Shift Dress, £20, Monsoon
You can never go wrong with a little black dress.
Animal Print Satin Midi Dress, £19, Monsoon
Take a walk on the wild side in this vibrant leopard print number.
Sparkle Dress, £20, Monsoon
This glittery knit has been reduced from £70 to just £20 – bargain!
Palm Print Midi Dress, £18, Monsoon
Look ahead to the sunnier seasons with this palm tree print summer dress.
Pink Shirt Dress, £16.50, Monsoon
A shirt dress is always a good idea, just ask Meghan Markle.
Glitter Wrap Dress, £20, Monsoon
How chic is this velvet and glitter wrap dress?
Teal Midi Dress, £19.50, Monsoon
This teal number is sure to make a statement.
