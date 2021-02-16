We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With winter winding down, there are some incredible sales on right now – and Monsoon is selling the dreamiest dresses for £20 and under! Stocked with styles to suit all occasions, we're shopping everything from bold patterned midis to plush velvet frocks and sparkly show-stoppers perfect for post-lockdown celebrations. Here are some of our favourite picks…

Floral Mini Dress, £20, Monsoon

Holly Willoughby would love this floral frock.

Star Print Velvet Dress, £20, Monsoon

Monsoon's celestial style is out of this world!

Velvet Shift Dress, £20, Monsoon

You can never go wrong with a little black dress.

Animal Print Satin Midi Dress, £19, Monsoon

Take a walk on the wild side in this vibrant leopard print number.

Sparkle Dress, £20, Monsoon

This glittery knit has been reduced from £70 to just £20 – bargain!

Palm Print Midi Dress, £18, Monsoon

Look ahead to the sunnier seasons with this palm tree print summer dress.

Pink Shirt Dress, £16.50, Monsoon

A shirt dress is always a good idea, just ask Meghan Markle.

Glitter Wrap Dress, £20, Monsoon

How chic is this velvet and glitter wrap dress?

Teal Midi Dress, £19.50, Monsoon

This teal number is sure to make a statement.

