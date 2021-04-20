Marks & Spencer’s new woven sandals are giving us major Bottega Veneta vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The warm weather is in the post – right, tell me it can’t be long? You might have already started refreshing your wardrobe with some lovely floaty spring dresses for the sunny days that are coming, but have you given a thought to your new season footwear?

Fear not dear friends, we’ve been busy trawling the new-in sections and we came across a pair of lovely sandals in Marks & Spencer that are just crying out to be added to basket ASAP.

Leather woven flat mule, £29.99, Marks & Spencer

They’re a super comfy- and super chic - pair of open-toe leather mules with a flat sole and a woven top band. As soon as we saw them we immediately thought of our fave mules by Italian cult-status brand Bottega Veneta, wouldn’t you agree?

Daniel Lee’s extremely covetable quilted leather slides come with a price tag of 525 and you can still snap them up – either in white or black - at Net-a-Porter if you hurry.

But if you’re after something that still has that classic meets contemporary style but with a significantly smaller price tag then the M&S mules are only 29.50.

Bottega Veneta quilted leather slides (available in black or white), £525, Net-a-Porter

They’re a dead cert for spring through to summer, and with such a comfy sole we can see ourselves living in these, going from pub garden to barbeque to terrace evening drinks. And even – dare to dream – packing them for a beach holiday!

The only thing left to do is get our feet summer ready - emergency pedi needed!

