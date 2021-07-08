It’s Black Friday at Macy's (yes, really) - Shop the 18 best deals in the big July sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Talk about a summer surprise. While we all look forward to Black Friday, which happens the day after Thanksgiving, Macy’s has decided to serve up pre-Christmas level discounts of up to 80% off in a Black Friday sale… right now!

In Macy's Black Friday in July 2021 sale, there are more than 80,000 discounts across every Macy’s department, from women's, men's and kids' fashion, to furniture, jewelry and bed and bath. The sale ends on Monday, July 12 - so if you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help!

Keep reading for the best deals to shop now. And dont forget to keep an eye out for the great buys that are eligible for the OFFER CODE: JULY for even bigger savings, up to an additional 20%.

Ready, set, shop!

Shop the Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Full-Figure Contour Bra Reg. $44 Sale $16.99, Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware, 60% off with prices from $7.99, Macy's

8-Pc. Beauty Favorites Gift Set ($132 value) Reg. $49.50 Sale $24.75, Macy's

Brands included: Anastasia Beverly Hills, Laura Mercier, Clinique, Mario Badescu, Perricone MD StriVectin, Shiseido and Dermablend

Style & Co Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Eyelet Maxi Dress, Reg. $59.50 Sale $28.99, Macy's

Bamboo 2-Pack Memory Foam Cooling Pillow, Reg. $220 Sale $43.99, Macy's

Egyptian Cotton 1000 Thread Count 4 Pc. Sheet Set, 6 colours available, Reg. $320.00 Sale $95.99, Macy's

Calvin Klein men's polo shirts, 12 colors, Reg. $65 With offer code JULY: $29.99, Macy's

Macy's Diamond Accent Heart X Link Bracelet in Fine Silver Plate Reg. $100 Sale $40, Macy's

T-Fal Culinaire Fry Pans, Set of 2, Reg. $59.99 Sale $14.99, Macy's

Carter's Baby Girls Strawberry Tee and Jersey Pant Set, 2 Pieces, Reg. $24 Sale $7.20, Macy's

Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum, Reg. $499.99 Sale $199.99, Macy's

Ninja AF101 4 Quart Digital Screen Air Fryer Reg. $149.99 Sale $99.99, Macy's

Style & Co Mailena Wedge Espadrilles Reg. $59.50 Sale $35.70, Macy's

Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Reg. $280 Sale $111.99, Macy's

OXO Tot Collection, extra 25% off with code: JULY, Reg. from $8.99 Sale from $3.74, Macy's

DKNY Ruffle Plunge Underwire Tummy Control Swimsuit, Reg. $98 Sale $39.20, Macy's

StriVectin 2-Pc. Two-Step Transformation Line Smoothing Set Reg. $118 Sale $59, Macy's

MICHAEL Michael Kors Joey Medium Pocket Tote Reg. $258.00 Sale $154.80, Macy's

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.