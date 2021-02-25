International Women's Day: Forever 21 just launched the ultimate feminist-inspired collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Now, this is how you celebrate International Women’s Day with fashion – and fiercely.

Forever 21 just launched a new collection of affordable women’s empowerment pieces for Women's History Month and you can now get them for even less ahead of the IWD on March 8th.

Forever 21's new collection celebrates Women's History Month

The collection features pieces for men and women and retails from $2.99-$24.99. With the code SPRING50, you can get buy one piece and get the other for an extra 50 percent off until March 3rd.

We also loved that the collection gives back. For every piece purchased in it online or in-store, Forever 21 will give back $1 to Step Up - an organization committed to “propelling girls living in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential by empowering them to become confident, college-bound, career-focused, and ready to join the next generation of professional women,” according to the clothing company.

You can shop the entire collection here, but four of our favorite Instagram-perfect pieces in it are the Feminist AF hat, the Herself Magazine Graphic Tee, the Woman Line Art Graphic Tee, and an adorable top for kids that says ‘Girls can do anything'.

Herself Magazine Graphic Tee, $14.99, Forever 21

Feminist AF hat, $9.99, Forever 21

Girls Can Do Anything Tee (Kids), $12.99, Forever21

As for International Women's Day, it is a “global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” according to International Women’s Day. It also” marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.”

The campaign theme for this year’s International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge'. “A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change,” the organization posted. “So let's all #ChooseToChallenge.”

There are also official colors for International Women's Day. “Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept. The colors originated from the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908,” the post continued.

