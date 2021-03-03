Ashley Graham’s stunning new Quay collab is all you need for summer - and you can shop it now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ashley Graham’s new Quay collab has us dreaming of beach days wearing every single shade in the Australian brand’s newest collection.

The supermodel teamed up with the celeb-fave sunglasses brand for another collection, which launched today, and this time it has a special message - and mission - behind it to celebrate International Women’s Day.

High Key two-tone shades, $65, QUAY

The celeb-fave sunglasses brand is donating $100,000 USD to Girls Inc, a non-profit that inspires girls strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. The donation will directly support girls 5-18 within the US and Canada to empower and support the next generation of women.

The Ashley x Quay collab also has an inspiring mantra - “confidence is Quay (the brand is pronounced like ‘key’)” and is centered around self-expression.

The model mogul stuns in the campaign photos, wearing a champagne-hued silk mini dress and High Key Mini shades in a Gold Tort Fade hue in one snap as she lounges in a beachfront home on a modern tufted ivory chair.

High Key Luxe shades in 18k gold, $85, QUAY

In other photos, Ashley rocks a blue crop top and matching trousers on the home’s patio, standing tall with Hindsight shades in tort/navy (we’re obsessed with the shades in matte black and gold), High Key Luxe shades in 18k gold, and Jezabell Inlay in tort/navy/and peach.

“I’m so excited to partner with Quay in honor of International Women’s Day this year,” Ashley said in a statement. “This campaign is all about celebrating confidence and empowering women to own who they are.”

Jezabell Inlay Shades, $65, Quay

“We are thrilled to support an organization like Girls Inc., which creates so much positive change and impact for women and girls in our local communities through mentorship opportunities and advocacy work,” she continued. “Incredible things can happen when we work to support and lift up the next generation of women.”

The collection features a mix of sunnies and blue light glasses in new colorways in both classic and bold shapes, plus some of the brand’s bestselling styles like the High Key, revamped with new spring hues, and updated features like polarized lenses and 18k gold plated frames.

The best part? All of the sunglasses are affordable, starting at $55 USD.

