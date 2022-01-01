46 best January Sales 2022: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hurrah! All the big January sales are in full steam! And they are ridiculously good this year. If you didn't get what you wanted over Prime Day, Black Friday, or Boxing Day, well, January is a big month in the shopping calendar. Here are our absolute favourite January Sales for 2022...

MARKS & SPENCER JANUARY SALES 2022

M&S' January 2022 sale has up to 50% off and the deals are incredible. The sale includes womenswear, childrenswear, homes and mens.

JOHN LEWIS JANUARY SALES 2022

John Lewis is offering up to 50% off menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, home, toys and sports & leisure – winning.

BOOTS JANUARY SALE 2022

There are some scent-sational New Year sales on at Boots - especially on fragrance!

NEXT JANUARY SALE 2022

This has always been a momentous occasion in the shopping calendar - the January 2022 sale! Now it's all about grabbing those bargains virtually.

HOBBS JANUARY SALE 2022

Celebrity favourite Hobbs has up to 70% off everything from dresses and knitwear to coats, tops and trousers. The likes of Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon and Charlotte Hawkins will certainly be pleased!

CURRYS PC WORLD JANUARY SALE 2022

Shop 40% off thousands of products in the Currys PC World 2022 sale.

SELFRIDGES JANUARY SALES 2022

The big Selfridges New Year sale is on! There are discounts across mens, womens, shoes, home and tech - and there's up to 50% off.

ASOS JANUARY SALES 2022

Trust ASOS to bring a stellar sale for 2022. There is a whopping 50% off sale on for New Year. You'll also find reduced prices on shoes from Adidas Originals and Miss KG.

COACH JANUARY SALES 2022

Looking for a designer splurge but with up to 40% off? Of course you do! Coach has some amazing deals on throughout January.

RIVER ISLAND JANUARY SALES 2022

The River Island January 2022 sale is across the whole of the RI website - and there are huge deals to be had.

MANGO JANUARY SALE 2022

We'll be investing in some key style pieces from Mango's January 2022 sale this year. From puffer coats to leather ankle boots.

NET-A-PORTER JANUARY SALES 2022

Luxury website NET-A-PORTER has sales on with savings of up to 50% across women's clothing, shoes, beauty, and accessories. Plus, new styles added daily.

HARVEY NICHOLS JANUARY SALES 2022

Treat yourself to something utterly gorgeous from Harvey Nichols' incredible January sales. The fashion selection includes brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Vince, and Valentino

MATCHESFASHION JANUARY SALES 2022

One of Kate Middleton's favourite stores is offering up to 70% off for 2022 - get in quick. Use code EXTRA10 for an extra 10% off.

ASPINAL OF LONDON JANUARY SALES 2022

You can save up to 60% across Aspinal of London's stunning pieces. Run!

GANNI JANUARY SALES 2022

Celebrity and Insta-fave label Ganni is offering up to 40% off in their epic January sale - including leopard dresses, floral blouses and loungewear too.

EBAY JANUARY SALES 2022

70% off in their brand outlet, including the likes of activewear, shoes, coats, and more!

SHOEAHOLICS JANUARY SALES 2022

If your shoe rack is screaming for an update, you need to visit Shoeaholics. You'll find the likes of Kurt Geiger, Aldo, UGG, and Carvela all at excellent prices.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY JANUARY SALES 2022

As Charlotte would say, 'you're in for a treat darling'. Very exciting! There is 20% off if you buy two Holiday Icons. There's also a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. You'll love all the amazing offers on makeup and supercharged skincare kits.

BODEN JANUARY SALES 2022

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Boden is holding a huge January sale with up to 50% off seasonal womenswear, menswear, babies, and childrenswear.

ARKET JANUARY SALES 2022

Shop some incredible discounts on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware.

KATE SPADE JANUARY SALES 2022

Save up to 50% off selected styles from Kate Spade, one of Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite labels this January.

LUISAVIAROMA JANUARY SALES 2022

Get 40% off new season buys with the code HL40. There's also a dedicated sales section - see below.

MISSGUIDED JANUARY SALES 2022

For a limited time only, Missguided is offering up to 80% off in its sale.

LOOKFANTASTIC JANUARY SALES 2022

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - the January sale has up to 30% off haircare, skincare, cosmetics and fragrances.

& OTHER STORIES JANUARY SALES 2022

You can snap up bargains with up to 70% off at & Other Stories – a brand loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton.

LIBERTY JANUARY SALES 2022

Liberty has a BIG January 2022 sale with up to 80% off at Liberty on womenswear, menswear, homeware and accessories.

MONSOON JANUARY SALES 2022

Get shopping in Monsoon's sale, which is offering up to 70% off everything from loungewear to cosy knits and more.

COAST JANUARY SALES 2022

Woah! Coast has 80% off everything across its entire website. If you have a big event on that will hopefully happen in 2022, now's the time to shop.

H&M JANUARY SALES 2022

Get shopping with January discounts on ladies fashion, menswear, homeware, and kids.

FEEL UNIQUE JANUARY SALES 2022

Feel Unique's January sale is a big treat for beauty lovers. Stock up now!

ZARA JANUARY SALES 2022

Ooh! Zara's January sale is a good one this year - there are big discounts on lots of new recent releases.

NASTY GAL JANUARY SALES 2022

Head over to the Nasty Gal website where the January sale has 50% across the entire website.

FARFETCH JANUARY SALES 2022

You'll find up to 60% off in the Farfetch sale.

REISS JANUARY SALES 2022

Well, this is quite the saving! Reiss - a brand favoured by Meghan Markle - is giving up to 60% off in the January sale.

GAP JANUARY SALES 2022

Check out Gap's January sale section which boasts reductions of up to 70% off.

KURT GEIGER JANUARY SALES 2022

Step up your style this season with the Kurt Geiger women's January 2022 sale with up to 70% off. Browse your boots, heels, sandals and bags.

GHOST JANUARY SALES 2022

If you've seen Holly Willoughby's This Morning wardrobe lately, then you'll likely have a Ghost dress on your wishlist. Luckily, the brand is offering up to 70% off in the January 2022 sale!

OLIVER BONAS JANUARY SALES 2022

Oliver Bonas' January 2022 sale has some amazing bargains across womenswear, accessories and jewellery too.

THE OUTNET JANUARY SALES 2022

With up to 70% off, these styles are just what you'll be craving to wear next season. Think easy-going dresses, cool tops and nature-inspired accents from Valentino, Victoria Beckham, and more.

MINT VELVET JANUARY SALES 2022

Shop the end of year sale that's on right now. From leather trousers to sequin dresses, you can grab a new season bargain and you won't regret it.

FRENCH CONNECTION JANUARY SALES 2022

Take advantage of the French Connection January sale.

NEW LOOK JANUARY SALES 2022

New Look has a big January sale taking place - and you do NOT want to miss out.

MISS SELFRIDGE JANUARY SALES 2022

You can get up to 70% off everything at Miss Selfridge. What are you waiting for?

ANTHROPOLOGIE JANUARY SALES 2022

There's a huge January 2022 sale at Anthropologie. Stock up for next season and start shopping for clothing, accessories, homeware, and furniture.

PRETTYLITTLETHING JANUARY SALES 2022

There are huge discounts on the Pretty Little Thing website.

