I'm a fashion editor and these are the Prime Day clothing deals you don't want to miss

Amazon Prime Day - one of the biggest shopping events of the year - has finally landed. This means a huge range of tech, homeware, fashion and beauty products all have incredible discounts, from 8-11 July.
While the online retailer might not always be your first port of call for fashion buys, there are some pretty amazing deals on clothes and accessories right now. Think Superga, Levi's and Tommy Hilfiger, to name just a few. But the best bit? All of our favourite fashion brands have dropped their own sales to get in on the action.
Whether you're shopping for occasionwear or wardrobe staples, head to Karen Millen where there's 30% off everything. There are beautiful options for weddings and summer parties, like this timeless embroidered white midi dress.
Amazon also stocks Cupshe, the swimwear brand we love for printed bikinis, tummy control swimsuits and more. Shop now to save on your holiday pieces.
Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's are loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Katie Holmes, and this chic bootcut pair has just dropped in the Amazon sale with up to 50% off. Reviews say they're very comfortable and high quality.
You can shop one of Princess Kate's favourite brands for less this Prime Day, as there's up to 50% off at Reiss. You'll find wedding guest dresses and stylish accessories, plus statement pieces like this pink Raine blazer.
John Lewis has some huge fashion deals on several of my favourite fashion brands, including their own collections and designer accessories. This Coach bag will be a chic addition to your wardrobe and has just dropped in the sale with £112 off.
There's up to 60% off at H&M right now, and you can get these top-rate wide-leg trousers for just £12. The elasticated high-waist is so comfy and they can be elevated with a chic halterneck top. I'll also be shopping for mini dresses and off-duty denim.
There's up to 60% off in the & Other Stories sale, from the brand's signature floral dresses to linen shorts and knitted crop tops. This polka dot slip dress is an easy win for so many occasions this season.
Mango has one of the biggest sales this Prime Day, with 100s of styles discounted. We might be in the middle of a heatwave, but now is the time to pick up autumn pieces for much less, like this classic cotton trench coat from the brand's premium collection.
