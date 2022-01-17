We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether you love it, hate it, or don't know what camp you're in, And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, has got fans the world over talking.

Storylines aside, the fashion is off the scale and we've all been googling and stalking the show's stylists Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago for the lowdown on where Carrie and co. get their outfits.

WATCH NOW: Sarah Jessica Parker takes viewers behind the scenes on new Sex and the City revival series

One of the dresses that has broken the internet is the Norma Kamali one shouldered dress that Carrie wore in episode 7, on her first date back out there since Big's tragic death. The stunning design had everyone swooning as it is classic Bradshaw; eye-catching, figure hugging and simply exquisite. As usual, the character made it her own by adding a fabulous blazer and - what else - killer heels.

The frock itself is known as the 'Diana' dress and has ruched sides, a built-in bodysuit for a flattering fit, and it was first created by the designer back in the 1970s.

Carrie looked sensational in the Norma Kamali 'Diana' dress

It now comes in a huge plethora of shades and isn't as pricey as you may think - you can pick one up for around £200.

Norma Kamali 'Diana' gown, £202/$215, Revolve

Now, this dress was devised before Princess Diana got engaged to Prince Charles in the 80s. But we couldn't help but wonder (see what we did there) if it inspired the designer to keep producing it years later? The mother of Prince William and Harry wore numerous one-shouldered designs throughout her life, and we think she would have looked sensational in this one.

Princess Diana wore many one-shouldered dresses throughout the years

It's great to see SJP bring back some of Carrie's most iconic pieces for the new series, and we almost did a jig at our desks when we spotted the star carrying her famed Fendi 'Baguette' in August.

Carrie with her Fendi Baguette

The purple sequin number will go down in history. Die-hard fans will remember the iconic scene when Carrie is mugged in series three. When the thief demands she hands over her 'bag', she corrects him: "It's a Baguette!"

Since this bag was seen, it has been re-released by Fendi, which is music to our ears. It may be £2,980, but a girl can dream, right?

