Every so often, a dazzling new bag lands on the fashion scene and everyone wants it. The Prada Cleo is just that - a beautiful piece of arm candy that's been on our wishlist for ages and quite frankly, we're obsessed.

Costing a cool £2,500, the Cleo bag has had a modern makeover and has been adapted from Prada’s archives. The crystal-embellished number is Christmas in bag form and is super pretty. We love the sparkly vibes and of course, the handy adjustable strap, meaning you can wear it both crossbody and over your shoulder. Win!

If this bag is a little out of your price range, you need to head to Primark, ASAP.

This £8 Primark bag has got our attention

The high street mecca has produced a delightful dupe that is giving us all the Prada feels, for just £8. It boasts a similar shape, a plethora of sequins and is designed in a great wearable size. Ideal for the festive season, pop into your local store as soon as you can; we predict a sellout.

Prada Cleo embellished satin shoulder bag, £2,500, My Theresa

On Primark's Instagram account, influencer Marine Breadwhite has styled the bag up perfectly; with stonewash jeans, a sparkly black top and matching heels.

Speaking of Prada bags, actress Hunter Schafer is the new face of the iconic brand and stars in the their new campaign. The Euphoria star can be seen in the advert with the Galleria bag; another classic design, just like the Cleo.

The 22-year-old told Vanity Fair: "I see the Prada women as intelligent, observant, and independent. You can tell that her internal life is vivid and full. To me, timeless means impactful. Anything that withstands time most likely made an impact on its surroundings when it first arrived."

