We don’t know about you, but we are so obsessed with the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. The romance, the setting and above all, the clothes!

Emily is played by Lily Collins, and her stylish wardrobe on the show is put together by Patricia Field, the mastermind behind the iconic outfits on Sex and the City.

WATCH: Emily in Paris trailer

We (and the rest of the world) can’t get enough of the bright colours and expertly cut pieces that the show’s characters regularly rock.

When we saw this stunning pink blazer from Primark on former TOWIE star Chloe Lewis’s Instagram feed, we instantly felt it was SUCH an Emily dress, don’t you think?

Priced at a purse-friendly £25, it also comes in classic black and features a double-breasted shape, gold buttons and funky, slightly raised shoulder pads.

£25, Primark

Chloe teamed the style with a cute and kitsch bag, also from the high street store, costing just £6. Result!

Feather Cuff Blazer Mini Dress, £71.25, Nastygal

Even though we are obsessed with the clothes, the accessories are pretty epic too, and they don't come any more special than the 3D retro vintage style camera case which Emily keeps whipping out to catalogue her adventures and the scenic views of Paris.

The original case – by a brand called Awsaccy – is sadly and predictably sold out. Sob sob! But luckily there's an amazing replica up for grabs on Amazon.

Earlier this week, Emily in Paris finally confirmed that the series would return in an announcement shared on their official social media channels. "Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!", read the post.

The end of season two saw Emily faced with a big dilemma: stay at Savoire with her boss from Chicago, or head off with Sylvie, Luc and Julien to work with them at their new company. Not only that, she's still torn between Alfie and Gabriel – the latter of whom is now back with his ex, Camille. We cannot WAIT.

