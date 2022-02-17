﻿
9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

On the hunt for the perfect midi dress? Our favourites for the new season...

Spring is so close now we can almost feel it. The new season calls for lighter, brighter colours and while admittedly we wear our midi dresses all year round, we can't wait to update our collections with the exciting new pieces starting to drop online.

From high street go-to & Other Stories to floral favourite Reformation, we've found all of the best options to wear now with boots and coats while we wait for the weather to warm up. It won't be long until the sandals and sunnies are out on balmy spring evenings - we promise.

& Other Stories recycled polyester smocked midi dress, £65, ASOS

& Other Stories floral print blue midi dress is just asking to be worn on your next evening out. We love it paired with platform heels.

Nobody's Child Floral Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

We can totally see Holly Willoughby in this puff sleeve floral midi dress and leather ankle boots. Sell-out incoming.

Tiered Maxi Shirt Dress, £120, Boden

We can't wait to wear this gorgeous floral midi with wedge sandals and a rattan bag in the sunshine, but for now we'll pair it with suede boots and a boho bag.

Heath floral print midi dress, £149, Whistles

Made from sustainably sourced viscous, this Whistles dress is eco-friendly and so stylish.

Reformation Holland floral-print georgette midi dress, £270, Net-a-Porter

Reformation's Holland dress combines a delicate cut with a bold print for a floral midi that's so low maintenance - just throw on a leather jacket.

Printed midi dress, £38, River Island

Bring the sunshine with River Island's playful printed midi dress in yellow.

Penny dress, £129, Ghost

Ghost's elegant vintage-style tea dress would pair perfectly with white trainers or sandals this spring.

Floral shirred V-neck tiered midi dress, £27.99, New Look

With its bright colours and flattering smock shape, New Look's floral midi is the perfect transitional piece.

Pink mona dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Looking to make a statement? Pair this gorgeous colour-clashing midi dress by Never Fully Dressed with metallic accessories.

