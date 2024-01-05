7 reasons to wear a knitted sweater vest this season

Looking for transitional knitwear now we're moving towards spring? Sweater vests are back in a big way and they're your new layering staple, from winter to the warmer months. From trending lilac to chic neutrals and studious navy hues, this season the high street has come through with something for every outfit.

Royals and celebrities wearing sweater vests

(L-R Meghan Markle, Princess Kate, Amanda Holden, Kendall Jenner)

Princess Kate made a case for the sweater vest this winter, stepping out in CeFinn's Janice sleeveless jumper and matching grey tailored trousers by Sezanne. She completed the studious ensemble with a white poplin shirt, J.Crew's Avery heels and Shyla London's Rosalia gold earrings with pearls.

Just weeks earlier, Meghan Markle wore a chic all-black outfit to cheer on veteran athletes at the Invictus Games in Germany. Her sweater vest was a cashmere piece from J.Crew and her skinny jeans were the Le Color pair by Frame.

Kendall Jenner loves her sweater vests and has been spotted out wearing multiple styles, from 70s-inspired pieces to a teddy printed knit from Tach Clothing and a high street piece from Mango. She wears them with everything from turtlenecks to T-shirts, and button-downs to alone with nothing underneath. Over in the UK, Amanda Holden has been spotted out looking stylish wearing a cream cable knit piece with wide-leg jeans.

How we chose the best sweater vests