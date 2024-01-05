7 reasons to wear a knitted sweater vest this season

Looking for transitional knitwear now we're moving towards spring? Sweater vests are back in a big way and they're your new layering staple, from winter to the warmer months. From trending lilac to chic neutrals and studious navy hues, this season the high street has come through with something for every outfit.
Princess Kate made a case for the sweater vest this winter, stepping out in CeFinn's Janice sleeveless jumper and matching grey tailored trousers by Sezanne. She completed the studious ensemble with a white poplin shirt, J.Crew's Avery heels and Shyla London's Rosalia gold earrings with pearls.
Kendall Jenner loves her sweater vests and has been spotted out wearing multiple styles, from 70s-inspired pieces to a teddy printed knit from Tach Clothing and a high street piece from Mango. She wears them with everything from turtlenecks to T-shirts, and button-downs to alone with nothing underneath. Over in the UK, Amanda Holden has been spotted out looking stylish wearing a cream cable knit piece with wide-leg jeans.
How we chose the best sweater vests
Design: Whether you're looking for a chic sweater vest in a neutral shade or a statement printed piece, we've found something to suit all styles.
Price: Our edit includes items at a wide range of price points, from designer pieces by GANNI to Mango's £17 sweater vest.
Inclusivity: We've found sweater vests available in inclusive size ranges, from XXS-4XL
M&S Sweater Vest
M&S Ribbed Knitted Vest
Sizes available: Extra Small-Extra Large
Colours available: Navy, Grey, Nutmeg
New this season, we're loving Marks & Spencer's navy knitted sweater vest styled with a striped shirt. Cut to a regular fit, it features a cosy rollneck and ribbed design with flattering split hems.
Reformation's relaxed fit sweater vest is made from a super soft, sustainably-made cashmere. The medium-weight knit has a turtleneck cut to keep you warm this winter.
Arket Sweater Vest
Arket Knitted Alpaca Vest
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Black, Off-White
Made from a blend of yak, alpaca and RWS merino wool, Arket's soft and fluffy sweater vest is lightweight but will really last you. It has a cool boxy fit and crew neck. Wear it like Meghan Markle as a chic all-black outfit.
Mango Sweater Vest
Mango Flecked Knit Sweater Vest
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Lilac
Lilac has been big news this season and we could see Kendall Jenner wearing Mango's pastel sweater vest. Made from a thick knitted fabric, it will take you all the way through to spring. We'd style it with an oversized white shirt.
GANNI Sweater Vest
GANNI Intarsia Wool-Blend Vest
Sizes available: XXS-4XL
Colours available: 9 printed designs
A modern spin on the classic Fair Isle, we're obsessed with this bright GANNI sweater vest which takes cues from 70s knitwear. Cut from a wool-blend, we'd wear it alone with wide-leg jeans.
& Other Stories Sweater Vest
& Other Stories Sweater Vest
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Biscuit, Cream
& Other Stories' knitted vest features a high neck with scooped sides and cute ties. It's the perfect piece to wear with wide-leg trousers or a leather midi skirt this winter.
Finery Sweater Vest
Finery Sweater Vest
Sizes available: 8-20
Colours available: Grey
Stuck in a workwear wardrobe rut? Finery has the antidote with this grey knitted vest which is paired to perfection with a floral printed shirt and chunky gold hoops.