18 best gingham print dresses for spring - the trend to check off your must-have list

The ultimate transitional print, it's no surprise that gingham remains one of the most timeless trends to date – especially in the spring and summer. Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Holly Willoughby and Sarah Jessica Parker are among the many A-listers who love rocking gingham in the sunshine, and you can too.

Marks & Spencer, ASOS, River Island, Mint Velvet and so many more fashion brands are selling gorgeous gingham dresses for the new season – and we want them all. Style the dreamiest high street designs with everything from denim jackets to colourful coats and lightweight cardigans this spring – you're welcome!

Gingham Square Neck Midi Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

This black and white gingham dress is selling like hotcakes, so you better act quickly if you want to snap it up.

Trendyol Gingham Smock Dress, £40, ASOS

If you're a fan of smock dresses, then this gingham ASOS number is not to be missed.

New Look Pink Gingham Mini Dress, £14.50, ASOS

Reduced to £14.50 in the sale, New Look's pastel pink midi dress would look so cute teamed with white tennis shoes.

Red Gingham Tie Waist Midi Dress, £42, Coast

Described as imbuing 'prairie girl-charm,' Coast's cotton-blend midi dress is the definition of timeless.

Green Gingham Midi Dress, £149, Whistles

This lime green dress is perfect for spring. Fitted at the waist, we're loving the sweet tie-up sleeves.

Gingham Check Midi Dress, £119, Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet's black and white midi features a shirred, square-neck bodice, a full midi skirt and long, puffed sleeves. The brand recommends coordinating it with biker boots and a leather jacket, and we couldn't agree more.

Green Gingham Dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Stacey Solomon, Helen Flanagan and Kate Garraway are huge fans of Never Fully Dressed, and we reckon we might see a few celebs wearing this green gingham design this season.

Blue Gingham Midi Dress, £55, Nobody's Child

One of Holly Willoughby's favourite brands, Nobody's Child is selling this vintage-inspired gingham dress, just in time for the new season. Pair it with a denim jacket and white ankle boots when the sun comes out.

Gingham Shirred Midi Dress, £75, Oliver Bonas

In neutral green, cream and black tones, this A-line dress is fitted with a shirred elastic waist, long balloon sleeves and frill detailing. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, you'll be able to wear it all year round.

Yellow Gingham Bardot Dress, £40, River Island

Brighten up your wardrobe with this lovely lemon dress from River Island.

Faithfull The Brand Gingham Midi Dress, £309, Net-a-Porter

Kate Middleton always shops at Faithfull The Brand for her summer dresses, and we reckon she'd love this sage green gingham number from the label.

Sister Jane Tiered Red Maxi Dress, £115, ASOS

Sure to score compliments, we're loving the statement tie straps on this cherry red gingham dress.

Lilac Gingham Mini Dress, £30, River Island

Combining two of the season's biggest trends – gingham and pastels – we're obsessed with this lilac mini dress

Green Gingham Mini Dress, £10.20, ASOS

This green gingham print dress is seriously cute! Add your favourite pair of sunnies and you're good to go.

Pink Gingham Smock Dress, £15, Boohoo

Now 25% off, Boohoo's gingham smock dress comes in two different colourways, pink and black.

Blue Gingham Wrap Dress, £70, Monsoon

An everyday staple, Monsoon's gingham wrap dress is designed to flatter your figure, thanks to the puff sleeves, cinched waist and floaty skirt.

The Lagoon Pink Gingham Dress, £365, Net-a-Porter

Cut from an airy blend of cotton and linen, Net-a-Porter recommends styling this gingham dress with raffia accessories.

Red Gingham Dress, £45, John Lewis

Giving off 1950s vibes, this effortless gingham dress can be teamed with sandals, trainers, or ankle boots this spring.

