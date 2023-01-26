8 best plus-size date night dresses for a sizzling Valentine's day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's day is just around the corner, and if you're on the hunt for a flattering plus-size dress for your next date night, we've got you. Whether you're spending a romantic evening with your partner or celebrating the occasion with a girl's night, these are the plus-size dresses that will help you turn up the heat this V-day, from slinky red mini dresses to glam LBDs and more...

Best plus-size date night dresses

Jaded Rose Plus Bandeau Midi Dress, £35 (WAS £58), ASOS

ASOS is filled with stunning plus-size pieces, and this bandeau midi is guaranteed to get hearts racing.

Curve Velvet Satin Mini Dress, £18, New Look

New Look Curve's tie front dress is available in sizes 18-32, and the velvet satin texture makes it look way more expensive than it is.

Plus Size Satin Wrap Midi Dress, £48 (WAS £159), Karen Millen

If you're heading out for a classy dinner and drinks this Valentine's day, Karen Millen's satin wrap dress is the one.

Plus Size Wrap Midi Dress, £55, River Island

River Island has so much choice when it comes to colourful plus-size dresses, and we're obsessed with the crinkle detailing on this ultra-feminine pink midi.

Plus Size Silk Dress, £335, Reformation

Reformation is the go-to for timeless plus-size dresses that you'll reach for year after year, and this silk bodycon dress is just gorgeous.

Plus Belted Satin Shirt Dress, £24, Boohoo

Boohoo Plus's satin shirt dress is so flattering with its waist tie, and it's the perfect glam option for evening drinks.

Curve Satin Checkerboard Midi Dress, £50, ASOS

ASOS's Curve range features sizes 18-28, and expect to wow in the checkerboard satin dress with a plunging neckline and a tie-neck.

Plus Crepe Midi Dress, £35.99, H&M+

Looking for a staple plus-size dress that can wear for any evening occasion? This timeless black dress with ruching and a thigh-high slit is it.

