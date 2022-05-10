Tu at Sainsbury’s is so good right now - here are our 9 favourite summer dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love nothing more than treating ourselves to a little something from our local supermarket’s fashion range to reward ourselves for doing the big shop.

And we couldn’t help but notice how many brilliant summer dresses there are at Tu at Sainsbury’s. Is it just us, or do these supermarket dresses look more expensive than they are? At £30 and under, we’re off on a stylish supermarket sweep to stock up on our holiday wardrobes and prep ourselves for the incoming heatwave.

From floral midi dresses to gingham prints to shell designs (which even comes in a mini me version), these are the ones we’re adding to our trolley…

Abstract print square neck dress, £25, Tu at Sainsbury's

If ever there’s a season to embrace colour, it’s summer and this gloriously fun midi dress features puff sleeves, a square neckline and a designer inspired abstract print.

Yellow floral print wrap dress, £20, Tu at Sainsbury's

The universally flattering appeal of a wrap dress is our saviour when we’re stuck as to what to wear. You could dress this floral design up with heels and a cream blazer for a summer occasion or down with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a festival.

Pink puff sleeve poplin midi dress, £22, Tu at Sainsbury's

The millennial pink hue of Tu’s poplin midi dress is a warmer weather winner. Made from pure cotton, it’s a chuck-on dress you’ll wear all season long.

Mono polka dot satin midi dress, £22, Tu at Sainsbury's

If you’re heading to a summer event, this is the dress for you – easily made occasion-ready with bright heels, you could even make it the perfect wedding guest dress – just add a fascinator.

Red floral mini dress, £22, Tu at Sainsbury's

With its ditsy floral print and sweetheart neckline, this cute mini dress is soft, floaty and has a flattering tie waist too. Also available in green floral.

Nautical stipe knitted dress, £22, Tu at Sainsbury's

This nautical, Breton stripe dress will add a preppy twist to your wardrobe. Team with fisherman sandals and chunky hoops.

Yoke tie red dress, £28, Tu at Sainsbury's

Lean into summer with a breezy kaftan dress – this seersucker midi has a beautifully embroidered yoke that makes it look far more expensive than it really is.

Green shirred poplin midi dress, £24, Tu at Sainsbury's

The striking green colourway that was everywhere last year is going nowhere for 2022; Tu’s incredibly easy to wear shirred dress is the perfect hue. Also available in orange and lilac.

Gingham mini dress, £22, Tu at Sainsbury's

Gingham prints scream summer, picnics and lazy sunny strolls in the park. With its shirred back and puff sleeves, it’s made from 100% cotton for a dress you can wear when the mercury rises.

