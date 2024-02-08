Best plus-size clothing for women: Expert styling tips & the best brands to shop

There are plenty of retailers that offer plus-size clothing, but not all of them are getting it right. Finding plus-size fashion pieces that come in flexible sizes and are flattering on the figure isn't always easy, which is why we've been on the lookout for stylish clothing that complements a curvy figure, rather than extended sizes that are an afterthought and ill-fitting.

For an expert opinion, we spoke to stylist Helen Richardson, who specialises in helping real women to find their style and become their most confident selves. She told us: "The most important thing is to embrace and celebrate your body while focusing on highlighting your favourite features. Whether it's your womanly curves, shoulders, or legs, and find styles that accentuate and flatter you and your uniqueness."

When asked what the key things to look for when it comes to finding the best plus-size clothing brands, Helen said: "Inclusive sizing is important, stocking a wide range of sizes to cater for various body shapes, fashion-forward styles, quality, and fit and affordability, providing stylish and well-fitted clothing at reasonable prices."

Whether you're looking for a figure-flattering dress for the special event in your diary or the perfect pair of jeans to wear every day, we've searched high and low to find the stylish plus-size pieces that we think are truly worth shopping, along with expert styling tips on how to choose your clothing to make it work for you...

Helen's top styling tips for plus-size figures Underwear: Make sure you’re wearing the correct bra size (get measured by a reputable bra expert); Bravissimo shapewear pieces that offer support without sacrificing comfort. They’ve come a long way, trust me! V-Necklines: V-neck styles in tops and dresses really help draw the eye vertically, creating the illusion of an elongated neck and a more streamlined, taller appearance. Create a waist: Add definition to your silhouette with shape, choosing A-line style dresses or peplum tops; and experiment with a small side tuck with your tops into your bottoms - these will help accentuate your curves. Layering with purpose: Choose lightweight fabrics for a more fluid and effortless look. Fine knits, chiffon, and cotton can be layered without adding excessive bulk. Play with proportions: Experiment to find out what works for you; pairing a fitted top with wide-leg trousers can create balance and elongate your figure. Monochrome magic: Wearing a single colour from head to toe can create a streamlined and elongated look. Monochromatic outfits can be both chic and flattering. Statement accessories: Draw attention to areas you love with bold earrings, a stylish handbag, or eye-catching shoes can shift the focus and add flair to your outfit. Try before you buy: Whenever possible, try on clothing before purchasing. Sizing can vary between brands, and trying on items ensures you choose the best fit. Also, consider having some items altered to fit you, honestly, it’s worth it! Comfort is non-negotiable: Prioritise comfort and choose styles that make you feel good. When you feel comfortable, your confidence shines through. Confidence is the best accessory: No matter what you wear or your size, confidence is the ultimate accessory. Stand tall, embrace your beautiful body, and know that you deserve to feel fabulous in your clothes.

How we chose

Style: I've selected a range of items for different occasions, from staple pieces to wear on repeat to workwear and occasionwear, so you should find inspiration for whatever style you're looking for.

H&M+ Bead Detail Top H&M plus-size beaded top Editor's Note H&M's plus-size cream long-sleeve top looks so flattering with its sweetheart neckline and keyhole opening at the front, complete with the prettiest pearly bead detailing. A staple piece for wearing all year round, the ribbed number can be styled with wide-leg trousers or leather trousers and boots to complete the look.

Sizes: XS-4XL Colours: Available in cream or black Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend Returns: Within 28 days Whether you're on the hunt for everyday fashion staples or versatile evening styles, H&M+ is a great option. With sizes that range from L-4XL, you’ll find all the essentials from jackets to workout gear, underwear sets, dresses, and more. £27.99 AT H&M $34.99 AT H&M

River Island Plus High-Waisted Jeans River Island plus-size straight-leg jeans Editor's Note Finding the perfect plus-size jeans can be a challenge, but River Island Plus' straight-leg pair is ticking all of the boxes. Available in sizes 18-28, the denim jeans feature a high-waisted fit with a fitted waist, belt loops, and a versatile straight leg. Perfect for day-to-night dressing, we could see these jeans being worn with everything from chunky knitwear to bright tops and heels for a girl's night out.

Sizes: 18-28 Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days Launching its plus-size range in 2016, the River Island Plus collection is filled with tons of glam dresses, jumpsuits, and daywear pieces. We particularly love the range of flattering jeans, with sizes ranging from 18-28. £40 AT RIVER ISLAND $74 AT RIVER ISLAND

ASOS Curve Tie-Front Button Through Midi Dress ASOS plus-size tie-front midi dress Editor's Note A black midi dress is an essential for the transitional seasons, as it can be layered with knitwear and scarves during the cold weather, and then styled with sandals and a light jacket when the warmer days arrive. The ASOS Curve dress has feminine puffed sleeves and a flattering V-neck, finished with black buttoned detailing across the front. Sizes: 16-30 Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend Returns: Within 28 days ASOS has a huge selection of plus-size clothing, from its own Curve collection which is filled with versatile pieces ranging from sizes 16-28, to stocking styles from other retailers including Never Fully Dressed Curve, River Island Plus and more. Whatever plus-size style you’re looking for, ASOS is a go-to. £26 AT ASOS

Mango Classic Trench Coat with Belt Mango plus-size trench coat Editor's Note A classic trench coat is an item you buy once and keep forever, as the timeless trend will never go out of style. Already this year, we're seeing a rise in the black trench, and Mango's version comes in black, beige, and ecru. Featuring a double-breasted design, a lapel collar, and a waist-cinching belt, the coat looks far more expensive than it is, and it's finished with luxe detailing including tortoiseshell-effect buttons and loops on the cuffs.

Sizes: XS-4XL Colours: Available in black, ecru and beige Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 30 days Mango's plus-size collection is filled with staple pieces that you can reach for throughout the year - with sizes ranging up to 4XL. £89.99 AT MANGO $139 AT MANGO

New Look Curves Revere Collar Oversized Blazer New Look plus-size oversized blazer Editor's Note Whether you're teaming it with smart work clothes or opting for the cool girl blazer and wide-leg trousers combo, a neutral blazer is a must for any capsule wardrobe. New Look Curve's version is super flattering with its oversized fit, revere collared neckline, and lightweight woven fabric, and it comes in black or beige.

Sizes: 18-32 Colours: Available in black and beige Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days New Look’s Curves range stocks sizes 18-32, with everything from blazers to tops, dresses, and accessories. There are influencer edits filled with glam pieces, and inclusive styles designed to have all body types feeling fabulous.

£37.99 AT NEW LOOK

Karen Millen Plus Contrast Twill Woven Midaxi Dress Karen Millen plus-size midaxi shirt dress Editor's Note Karen Millen's plus-size shirt dress has been specifically designed to balance proportions to create a flattering silhouette. Featuring a floaty fit that cinches at the waist with the belt, a collared neckline, striped borders, and cuffed sleeves, this is a day-to-night piece worth wearing on repeat. Style the look with knee-high boots, a longline coat, and a pair of statement earrings for a glamorous finish. Sizes: 18-24 Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery Returns: Within 28 days Karen Millen’s plus-size edit offers elegant occasion dresses and smart staples, and it’s the perfect place to shop if you’re on the hunt for a plus-size wedding guest outfit. The sizes range from 18-24, with some stunning pieces discounted in the sale.

£77.35 (SAVE 41.65) AT KAREN MILLEN $132.60 (SAVE £71.40) AT KAREN MILLEN

Reformation Plus Le Marais Velvet Dress Reformation plus-size velvet strapless dress Editor's Note If there's one thing Reformation knows how to do, it's gorgeous evening wear. This strapless velvet dress from the brand's plus-size range features a fitted bodice with a column skirt with mesh detailing, a contrasting white frill trim, and a luxe velvet finish. Whether it's a date night or a special event, this showstopping dress is guaranteed to turn heads.

Sizes: 18-28 Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend Returns: Within 30 days Reformation’s Extended Sizes offers sustainable clothing in sizes 18-28. Whether you’re shopping for a chic investment piece or an ultra-elegant evening dress, Reformation is the luxury brand of choice.

£348 AT REFORMATION $328 AT REFORMATION

Phase Eight Holly Velvet Jumpsuit Phase Eight plus-size velvet jumpsuit Editor's Note For those who love a jumpsuit over a dress, Phase Eight has some amazing options right now for the special event in your diary. Made from smooth velvet, the one-piece has feminine flutter sleeves, a wrap-around bodice, and a matching belt with an eye-catching gold buckle. The wide-leg silhouette makes the jumpsuit perfect for wearing with both heels and flats, and we'd recommend opting for a gold chain-strap back and matching jewellery to complete the look.

Sizes: 6-26 Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend Returns: Within 28 days Phase Eight's plus-size range is filled with smart everyday and formal pieces that will make you feel perfectly put-together all year round. Whether you're looking for a wedding guest dress or an elegant work blouse, you'll find plenty of options in the collection, which offers sizes ranging from 16-26. £149 AT PHASE EIGHT

Live Unlimited London Dobby Ruched Front Blouse Live Unlimited London plus-size blouse Editor's Note Live Unlimited London's dobby print blouse is cut from a sheer woven fabric, featuring a shape-enhancing V-neckline with a gathered collar, corded yoke detailing, and long sleeves with elasticated cuffs. The blouse is fully lined, and the versatile style would look just as stylish teamed with leather trousers and heels as it would with denim jeans and trainers for an effortlessly elegant look. Sizes: 12-28 Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days Alison Hammond has been spotted wearing Live Unlimited London to host This Morning on several occasions, and the female-founded company celebrates women's curves with its timeless pieces that can be worn day to night. Sizes range from 12-28, and you'll find dresses, blouses, knitwear, and jackets in plus-size, petite, and regular fits.

£69 AT LIVE UNLIMITED LONDON

Never Fully Dressed Bowie Mesh Dress Never Fully Dressed plus-size mesh dress Editor's Note If you're anything like us, you already have your summer wardrobe in mind – and Never Fully Dressed's swirl print midi is giving us major warm weather vibes. Available in sizes 12-28, the slinky dress features a detachable pink slip dress beneath the mesh figure-skimming number, and we're in love with the contrasting pink and red print.

Sizes: 12-28 Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £99 spend Returns: Within 28 days Never Fully Dressed’s Curve range is filled with striking prints, vibrant designs and flattering silhouettes. It’s a great place to shop for everyday or statement pieces, with sizes ranging up to 28. £89 AT NEVER FULLY DRESSED

YOURS Curve Military Blazer YOURS plus-size military blazer Editor's Note Brighten up your wardrobe ready for spring with Yours' plus-size pink military blazer. Made from a soft woven fabric, the blazer has a smart double-breasted silhouette and tailored silhouette that will perfectly elevate an otherwise simple outfit. Wear it with blue jeans and trainers for a vibrant everyday ensemble, or complete the look with the matching tapered trousers for a Barbie-inspired workwear style.

Sizes: 14-32 Colours: Available in pink and green Shipping: £2.99 for standard delivery Returns: Within 21 days Yours is a retailer that focuses entirely on plus-size fashion, with sizes that range from 14-40. The brand is driven by providing plus-size clothing that is designed to be well-fitted and flattering on curves - and there are so many styles and designs to choose from.

£29.99 AT YOURS

Meet the Expert

Helen Richardson has over 15 years experience in personal styling

With a lifelong 'passion for fashion' and helping others, Helen has been styling friends since childhood. Family and friends urged her to leave her corporate career and start her own business to finally release the creative and compassionate version of herself. Her USP? "I understand the styling challenges that ‘real women’ face daily... using my skills and knowledge I have transformed the appearance of many ladies giving them the belief they can ‘Dress With Confidence’ everyday!" Find out more about Helen and follow her on Instagram.