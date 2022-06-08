Best pink dresses for summer: From Zara to ASOS, M&S & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Last year it was all about 'Bottega green' and now, with summer on the horizon, fashionistas everywhere are thinking pink! The bold trend that's taking over right now? A pretty pink dress.

Gigi Hadid, Kate Middleton and Nicola Peltz-Beckham love a pretty pink dress

Holly Willoughby, Gigi Hadid, Kate Middleton and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have all embraced the feel-good shade, and thanks to the high street you can too. Marks & Spencer, ASOS, New Look and more are selling the dreamiest pink designs right now – which one will you choose?

Pink Tie Front Shirt Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Inject a pop of colour into your wardrobe with this vibrant pink shirt dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, we'd recommend racing to check out if you want to snap this up for summer.

Pink Poplin Mini Dress, £25.99, New Look

The ultimate chuck-on style, New Look's pink poplin number features statement frill straps and a square neckline. Designed for heatwave weather, this would be perfect teamed with a pair of espadrille sandals.

Topshop Pink Puff Sleeve Dress, £60, ASOS

Effortlessly elegant, we're loving this easy-breezy pink dress from Topshop. Made from lightweight linen, it's sure to score compliments when the sun comes out.

Pink Satin Wrap Dress, £59, River Island

Getting glammed up? You'll be a vision in pink thanks to River Island's bright pink design.

Pink Midi Dress, £65, Omnes

Both comfortable and chic, Omnes is all about sustainability. This bubblegum pink midi is made from eco-friendly BCI Cotton, and it's giving us all the boho feels.

Pink Cami Dress, £47.20, Oasis

Infinitely versatile, this bright pink cami style can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit.

Pink Strapless Midi Dress, £120, Boden

Boden's pink strapless midi dress is all about the wow factor. We predict a sellout!

Pink Satin Mini Dress, £32.99, Zara

Giving off Legally Blonde vibes, Zara's pink satin dress belongs in Elle Wood's wardrobe.

Pink Blazer Dress, £62.30, Warehouse

Another major trend, the blazer dress is huge right now. How glamorous would this satin style look paired with pastel pink heels?! And even better, it's on sale.

Pink Bardot Dress, £58, Monsoon

A Bardot dress is always a good idea! An ideal choice for garden parties and picnics in the park, Monsoon's figure-flattering design comes in a rich fuchsia pink shade – and we couldn't be more obsessed.

