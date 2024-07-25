9 Best maxi dress and midaxi styles to shop now for summer through to autumn

When it comes to looking and feeling elegant. Maxi dresses are the bomb. I have several and they’re my go-to for so many occasions - from pub lunches to weddings - and not just in the summer, I wear them all year round. And I’m certainly not the only one on the HELLO! shopping team of experts to feel this way.

Maxi dresses are popular for several reasons,” says Leanne Bayley, HELLO!’s Director of Commerce. “They can be dressed up or down for various occasions, from casual outings to formal events.

“They’re also fairly timeless. I have maxi dresses I’ve worn for years and years, and because the style usually comes back every summer, I don’t need to buy one each year.

“Comfort is another bonus! “Maxi dresses tend to be made from lightweight, breathable fabrics, so they offer comfort,” Leanne said.

Last but not least, they’re flattering! “I’m only 5ft4 but I feel 6ft when I’m wearing a long, flowing maxi dress. I also think they look very graceful and that’s always what I’m striving for. Accessories are key though, make sure you have the perfect clutch bag (no crossbody bags!) and gorgeous jewellery.”

There is one place Leanne thinks maxi dresses are a no-no. “The office! If you have office chairs with wheels, it’s a bad combination with a long flowing dress. And don’t get me started on the commute. Hell on earth with a maxi dress on. Keep them for social occasions.”

Here's Leanne rocking one of the pieces from her extensive maxi dress collection in the Maldives:

What’s the difference between a maxi dress and a midaxi length?

A true maxi dress falls to the ankles or even the floor, whereas a midaxi is slightly shorter, falling somewhere between the knee and ankle. What can really influence this of course is your height. A person who is on the taller side will find that maxi styles end up looking more midaxi whereas someone who’s closer to 5ft will find that midaxi styles are actually a true maxi length for them. For example, I’m 5 ft 10 And every single maxi dress I’ve ever bought has been a midaxi. Bear this in mind when you’re shopping and take note of the height of the model in the picture if the retailer has shared that information.

How we chose the best maxi dresses

Price: You’ll find options for all budgets in this roundup, whether you’re looking for a bargain or an investment piece.

You’ll find options for all budgets in this roundup, whether you’re looking for a bargain or an investment piece. Style: From romantic ruffles to slinky bodycon, I’ve tried to cater to all tastes in this edit - so there’ll be something here for every type of shopper.

From romantic ruffles to slinky bodycon, I’ve tried to cater to all tastes in this edit - so there’ll be something here for every type of shopper. Inclusivity: I've tried to be as inclusive as possible in this edit, and plenty of the dresses have extended sizes and plus-size options.

I've tried to be as inclusive as possible in this edit, and plenty of the dresses have extended sizes and plus-size options. Length: Bearing in mind that the length of these dresses will change depending on the height of the shopper I’ve included a mix of true maxi and midaxi syles.

1/ 9 H&M Tie-belt Shirt Dress © H&M £21.99 at H&M Colours: 8 different colourways available including black, olive green and floral prints

Sizes: XS-4XL Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor says: “I bought this dress on a whim while browsing H&M for some new summer wear that would potentially take me through to autumn. At this price I thought it would be worth a shot - and when the dress arrived, I was delighted. The quality is great for the price and it looks absolutely gorgeous on - really elegant. I’m tall (5ft 10) and it’s a long midaxi length on me so for shorter girls, it would be a true maxi length. The reviews say it runs small, but I ordered my usual size - an M - and it fits perfectly. This dress is so versatile - I could see it as would be a great wedding guest dress, a lovely holiday outfit or even an office wear staple. Really tempted to get it in some of the other colourways too.”

2/ 9 ASOS Design belted maxi dress in blurred floral print © ASOS Colours: Teal and burnt orange blurred floral print, Navy blue

Sizes: 4-18 Editor’s Note: “This new-in belted maxi has been flying off the shelves at ASOS and I can totally see why. The blouson sleeves, the cross-over detail, the gorgeous blurred floral print, the flattering tie-back fastening - it’s just so elegant! It’s a real show stopper without being too over the top. It’s the perfect long-sleeved maxi dress for a special occasion and you can definitely file it under ‘looks more expensive than it is’. Style this one with statement earrings and some towering heels for the full glam effect.”



3/ 9 Baukjen Pure Linen Notch Neck Maxi Tiered Dress © Baukjen Colours: Soft White

Sizes: 8-18 Editor’s Note: “This beautiful pure linen white maxi dress from Baukjen is just dreamy. It’s made with a relaxed fit so it’s super comfortable to wear, and the billowy tiers on the maxi-length skirt are so pretty. It has a laid-back notched neckline and the tabs on the long sleeves allow you to wear them up or down for ultimate versatility.”



4/ 9 Sundress Maud Metallic Gauze Midi Dress Colours: Light green, Coral

Sizes: XS-XXL Leanne Bayley, HELLO! head of Lifestyle & Commerce says: "I bought this Sundress maxi from a really cute boutique in Leamington Spa called Domino Style, and I just had to have it. And then when I saw the sale price, I ran so fast to checkout. I wore it on my most recent trip to Marbella and I got lots of compliments - it's a real showstopper of a dress and the silver seam running through it really catches the light. "Silver jewellery works perfectly with this dress - I wore my Soru Shooting Star earrings. The dress has a lot of material around the skirt area so it takes up quite a lot of room in your suitcase, but it is worth it. In terms of fit, I'd say it's true to size. I'm 5ft4 and it reached the floor (I wore flat sandals) so I may well wear with a small heel next time. I think it would be fabulous for a beach wedding or for a special holiday with loved ones."



5/ 9 Skims Soft Louge Long Tank Dress © Skims Colours: Black, Bone, Lemonade

Sizes: XXS-4X Karen Silas, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor says: "My Skims Soft Lounge long tank dress is hands down the softest and most comfortable dress I own - and definitely one of the most flattering. It's not your ordinary bodycon dress. This one is somehow constructed to skim (no pun intended) your body in all the right places and I feel so confident in it. And the rib knit fabric is the softest ever, it feels so lush. "A couple of caveats - it's quite long (56 3⁄4" for sizes XXS-XL and 58 3⁄4” for sizes 2XL-4XL) and it's a dress that's intended for wear not just stepping out, but for lounging at home, too, so it's on the thin side for comfort and breathability."



6/ 9 Quiz Berry One Shoulder Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress © Quiz £44.99 at Quiz Colours: Berry Red

Sizes: 6-18 Editor’s Note: “Looking for a red maxi dress? Then please let me suggest this one. It’s giving me flamenco dancer vibes with the tiered ruffles and the chiffon material is oh-so swishy and luxe. The one-shoulder detail does mean you’ll need a strapless bra with it, but it’s definitely worth the effort. This is a dress that will get plenty of compliments - and the price is great too!”



7/ 9 Stone Linen Look Corset Bandeau Maxi Dress © PrettyLittleThing

Colours: Stone, Rust

Sizes: 4-16 Editor’s Note: “This pretty strapless linen maxi dress caught my eye - first because of the price and second because it’s just really pretty. The corset gives it an extremely flattering fit, and the colour is a great neutral one that works with all skin tones and hair colours. This one is crying out for a statement necklace and I think it’d work well with some pretty flats for a boho vibe.”



8/ 9 Joules Clover Shirred Dress © Joules £44.95 at Next Colours: Pink, Green

Sizes: 6-20 Editor’s Note: “Joules, a favourite of both the Princess of Wales and Holly Willoughby, has served up this gorgeous pink maxi dress with a delicate floral print, and I’m a fan. If you’re self-conscious about your shoulders, the cap sleeves with slight gathers work wonders (and I say this from experience as someone with wide shoulders.) "The shirred detail on the front really makes it stand out from the crowd, and the flowing front that falls into a single tier is very elegant. It’s made from lightweight viscose, which allows for great airflow and has a billowy feel to it.”

