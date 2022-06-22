Bright & colourful jewellery is trending right now: From pink to orange to multi-coloured & neon 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dopamine fashion is having a real moment, as is dopamine makeup, but bright and colourful jewellery is also having a trending moment this summer and we are LOVING it.

SHOP: Our favourite cool but affordable jewellery brands for women

CREATE THE LOOK: How to nail dopamine dressing

Get excited because it's time to put away your classic gold and silver jewellery (just for a little while) and just have a little bit of fun with your accessories this summer. Whether you opt for pink, orange, neon yellow, multi-coloured, you are guaranteed to stop traffic.

MORE: 15 brands to shop during Pride month to show your support

Shop the best bright and colourful jewellery we're loving right now

Good Vibes Neon Enamel Sphere Medium Hoop Earrings, £125, Missoma

How fun are these hot pink earrings? The Good Vibes collection at Missoma, as well as the Squiggle range, is bringing the fun back to your jewellery box.

Watermelon Tourmaline Rose Gold Ring, £75, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Rosie Fortescue has brought out an entire collection dedicated to colourful stones. The Watermelon Tourmaline ring features a pink and green bi-coloured stone with an East to West emerald cut setting. A matching necklace is also available.

Wave Yellow Stacker Ring, £65, Edge of Ember

Consider this a grown-up version of your 90s mood rings. This ring is giving us positive vibes with the sunshine-yellow colour way.

RELATED: 19 best watches brands for women: From super affordable to A-list luxury

Neon Green Enamel Ring in Gold Vermeil, £60, Carrie Elizabeth

Add a splash of summer to your stack with the enamel Cubic Zirconia rings. Choose from a neon green, orange, pink and lilac. We love all the enamel colours stacked together for a gorgeous colour pop!

Neon Lights Earrings, £130, Celeste Starre

The Celeste Starre x Beau Dunn collection was sparked by Beau’s playful yet classic style. The collection of super sparkly and neon jewels draw inspiration from her sought after Barbie ‘plastic’ series as well as her highly coveted neon art series. These stackable designs are the perfect pieces to take you from daytime chic, to evening glam; in true Beverly Hills style!

Turquoise U Hoop Earrings, £225, Mejuri

Add new shapes to your ear stack with these square hoops. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold and set with AAA-grade turquoise - absolutely stunning.

Millenia pink necklace, £400, Swarovski

This striking necklace is crafted with octagon-cut crystals and can be worn on its own for an ultramodern daytime look.

Helios Necklace, £125, Soru Jewellery

Look at this deep orange zircon stone! Absolutely exquisite. This fascinating gem has a wonderful sparkle and is said to help lead life to prosperity, with energies to help support the achievement of dreams and goals.

Mini Nugget Gemstone Beaded Bracelet, £125, Monica Vinader

This colourful double-layered bracelet is adorned with kyanite beads, which symbolise empowerment. Complemented by a layer of gold vermeil beads, you can wear alone, add a pendant, or layer with other beads for a truly colourful statement.

Neon Threads of Friendship Bracelet, £140, Aurum + Grey

Aurum + Grey collaborated with style Influencer Emma Rose Thatcher (also known as Emma Rose Style) on this Neon Threads of Friendship Bracelet. Braided from Solid 9ct Gold Chain and neon threads, each colourway will lift your day. Choose from Sunshine Smiles Yellow, High Vibes Pink and Sunset Kisses Orange.