Best high-waisted bikinis for summer 2022: Figure-flattering styles from ASOS, M&S & more

With the heatwave in full swing, it's officially swimsuit season! Picking the perfect bikini can be a trying task – we all want to find something that's stylish, comfortable and flattering but ticking all three of those boxes can seem impossible.

Luckily, one of the most popular trends right now – the high-waisted bikini – is here to stay and the curve-hugging style is suited to most body types.

Giving off effortless vintage vibes, a high-waisted bikini elongates the legs whilst placing emphasis on the waist and supporting the tummy. A great choice of summer, if you're looking to invest, here's everything you need to know about high-waisted bikinis, plus the best styles to shop from ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Boden and more.

Which body types are best suited to high-waisted bikinis?

Here at HELLO! we celebrate all body types, but if you're wondering whether a high-waisted bikini is a perfect match for you then there are some things you'll want to know.

High-waisted bikinis are typically suited to anyone with an hourglass, pear or a diamond-shaped figure, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some gorgeous options out there if you don't fall into one of those categories.

Women with longer torsos – no matter their height – are particularly suited to this type of swimwear as there is a specific emphasis on the waist. Think Keira Knightley, Taylor Swift or Marilyn Monroe.

Overall, it's important to remember that the key here is confidence. While certain body types are regarded as more suited to the high-waisted bikini than others, that doesn't mean it's not for you. What matters most is what you feel good in!

The best high-waisted bikinis for summer 2022

Printed bikini top, £19.50, and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms, £15, Marks & Spencer

High-waisted bikini bottoms, £38, Boden

Spot bikini top, £32, and matching high-waisted bikini briefs, £20, Boux Avenue

Pink high-waisted bikini, £32, ASOS

Purple bikini top, £88, and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms, £88, Free People

Red bikini top, £25, and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms, £25, COS

