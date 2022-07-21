9 best black & white swimsuits to give you Chanel vibes by the pool

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stylish? Tick. Flattering? Tick. Comfortable? Tick, tick, tick. There's a lot to love about a simple black and white swimsuit. Monochrome swimwear is a failsafe way to instantly look polished and a bit more expensive. Don't ask us why…

Khloe Kardashian on vacation looking incredible wearing her Chanel swimsuit

Chanel's swimwear has been trending all over Instagram thanks to the monochrome swimwear pieces spotted on the spring-summer 2022 catwalk. You'll have seen the white trimmed black swimsuits on the Insta grid, or maybe you've spotted the interlocking Cs on the high-waisted bikini.

The Chanel SS22 show

Sadly, they're almost impossible to get hold of, so we've looked around for all the best black and white trimmed swimming costumes you can shop now, for a fraction of the price.

So while a black and white cossie is nothing new, for summer 2022 it just feels a little more chic. It's a great choice for a staycation (a neon swimming costume is great, but can be a bit 'look at me') and a monochrome costume is ideal for any shy types, or just those who don't want to wear loud prints on the beach.

Shop the best black and white swimsuits on the Internet…

Black and white wrap black and white swimsuit, £42, Pour Moi

This black and white wrap-front swimsuit is part of the Vicky Pattison edit and if you follow @vickysvacays on Instagram you'll know she's a beachwear officianado.

Textured plunge black and white swimsuit, £35, Marks & Spencer

How chic is this black and white swimsuit from M&S?! Total Chanel vibes.

Kefalonia halterneck black and white swimsuit, £65, Boden

Trust us, this is selling like hot cakes for a very good reason. Snap. It. Up.

Jackie white swimsuit with black trim, £99, LK Bennett

LK Bennett's resort collection is in collaboration with print designer Heti Gervis of Heti's Colours, and is inspired by Italian futurist painters, photographers and graphic art. The Jackie swimsuit is one classy addition to the collection.

Alexandra Miro Whitney bandeau black and white swimsuit, £195, FarFetch

Slightly on the pricier side, but it's a whole lot cheaper than Chanel. This is a very popular style with the fashionistas on Instagram.

Plus black and white swimsuit, £42, River Island

Plus size swimsuits can often look a bit frumpy, this one is anything but!

Topshop Black and white swimsuit, £30, ASOS

This swimsuit is running low in sizes, don't walk, run!

Cupshe black and white swimsuit, £26, Amazon

Cupshe is a big hit with swimwear lovers, and this is such a steal on Amazon.

Striped black and white swimsuit, £169, Ralph Lauren

This stylish one-piece features an elegant high-neck and an open back.

