This Amazon scallop-trim swimsuit could be mistaken for a designer one

The scallop-trim swimsuit trend is one that always circles back - and we love it! Stars including Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have all sported the gorgeous scallop style - and as we enjoy the warm weather and prepare for our next holiday, we need ours now.

A popular option for the scallop one-piece is the Marysia swimsuit - though coming in at £306, it's not the most affordable. If the designer version is out of your budget (ours too), Amazon has a lookalike that's available to shop now - and it's just £20.99.

If you love it though you better hurry, as we think it will sell out fast.

Blooming Jelly scallop swimsuit, £23.99/ $25.96, Amazon

Made from soft spandex, the swimsuit features a low back, a flattering halterneck and light, removable padding. The scallop trim adds a pretty touch to the simple yet elegant costume - and the quick-drying design makes it perfect for days at the beach, holidays and sunbathing in the garden.

The swimsuit has received glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. One happy customer wrote: I usually shop my clothing stuff from ASOS or Gap. However, I couldn't find a decent swimsuit this time, as they are all too skimpy for my liking. I want to have a variety of swimwear for different locations where I swim. This piece of swimsuit is just brilliant. It is sexy, flattering but not too skimpy (for family-friendly beaches). I also like the removable pads that come with the style. Love it!!!"

Another added, "I love, love this swimming costume. Not a fan usually of one-pieces but this one is a perfect fit, looks stylish and understated. Looks more expensive than the very reasonable price".

Marysia scallop-hem halterneck swimsuit, £306/ $385, Farfetch

The scallop trend is here to stay for the summer, so we'll be grabbing ours while we can!

