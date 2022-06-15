17 stylish plus-size swimsuits for summer 2022: From ASOS Curve to River Island Plus & More

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for your go-to plus-size swimsuit for the summer? As many of us are enjoying the heatwave or planning our next holiday - we all need a swimsuit that we look and feel our best in.

We know how time-consuming it is to traipse through online retailers to find what we're looking for, whether that be a colourful cut-out swimsuit or a staple black one-piece. That's why we’ve rounded up the best plus-size swimsuits to shop now, from ASOS Curve to River Island Plus and more.

Best plus-size swimsuits for the summer

Curve recycled swimsuit, £26, ASOS

The ASOS Curve collection has a huge selection of plus-size swimwear pieces, sizes ranging from 16-30. This adjustable halterneck one-piece is made from recycled material - and we love the monochrome print.

Plus printed plunge swimsuit, £36, River Island

Add a pop of colour to your swimwear collection with this gorgeous printed one-piece from River Island’s Plus collection. It features a plunge neckline and ring detailing at the front, and it’s available to shop up to size 28.

Curve glitter halter swimsuit, £27.99, New Look

If you’re on the hunt for a staple swimwear piece, why not try this halterneck swimsuit from New Look Curve, which goes up to size 28. We can’t get enough of the gorgeous glitter detailing!

Plus tropical underwired swimsuit, £25, PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing knows how to do bold pieces - and we’re obsessed with this tropical green printed swimsuit. In sizes ranging from 16-30, the swimsuit features supportive underwiring and gold chain straps for that extra wow factor. What’s not to love?

Mango Milos asymmetric swimsuit, £49.99, John Lewis

Textured swimwear is super popular at the moment, and this one-shoulder swimsuit comes in the most gorgeous purple shade.



Recycled floral halterneck swimsuit, £65, La Redoute

As part of La Redoute’s plus-size range, this halterneck swimsuit has the prettiest floral print - and it would look great paired with a sarong or a skirt when strolling around on holiday. Available in sizes 14-30 and made from recycled fabric, it’s just perfect for the summer.

South Beach Curve cut-out swimsuit, £32, ASOS

This zebra print one-piece features a halterneck and a chic cut-out panel - and it’s available in sizes 18-28.

Figleaves Curve Euphoria swimsuit bundle, £50, SimplyBe

If you prefer to be slightly covered up when in the sun, this long sleeve swimsuit is a great option. With its colourful floral print, balloon sleeves and waistband, the one-piece is so flattering - and it comes with a matching scrunchie!

Mango scallop trim swimsuit, £49.99, John Lewis

This low-back Mango swimsuit is a classic staple - with a pretty scallop trim for that extra something.

Recycled orange one-shoulder swimsuit, £20, PrettyLittleThing

We're obsessed with the gorgeous orange shade on this recycled swimsuit!

Plus tropical ruffle plunge swimsuit, was £28, now £21, Boohoo

This tropical print swimsuit from Boohoo’s curve collection promises to enhance the silhouette - and it would look so beautiful paired with a floaty kimono.

Curve halter scarf print swimsuit, £38, ASOS

Wow! This scarf print cut-out swimsuit is so glam. If you’re heading to a beach or pool party this summer - you need this one-piece.

Curvy Kate Twist & Shout swimsuit, £55, Very

Part of lingerie brand Curvy Kate’s swimwear collection - this swimsuit is guaranteed to provide comfort and support, and there’s a huge selection of sizes to choose from.

Plus printed halterneck swimsuit, £38, River Island

River Island does not disappoint when it comes to plus-size swimwear - and we love the vibrant mixed print on this one-piece.

Curve scoop neck ripple print swimsuit, £28, ASOS

This ripple print swimsuit from ASOS Curve is giving us major mermaid vibes! If you love it though you better hurry - as it’s selling out fast.

Curve tropical belted swimsuit, £25.99, New Look

The waistband on paired with the tropical print on this swimsuit is so flattering - and it’s available up to size 26.

Tim Fowler underwired swimsuit, £40, SimplyBe

Designed by artist Tim Fowler - this colourful swimsuit is the perfect one-piece for lounging on the beach in this summer.

