21 stylish strappy sandals for summer 2022: From black to white, nude & gold

Strappy sandals are a summer occasion essential and we’ve found the most stylish pairs in black, white, nude, gold, and brights for summer 2022. From Zara, ASOS, Kurt Geiger, Net-a-Porter & more, shop the best mid-heel and high-heel strappy heeled sandals.
From lace-up styles to barely-there pairs, the strappy sandal never really goes out of style and they’re a chic addition to all of your summer ensembles.
While perhaps they were previously reserved for evening outfits, these days they’re often worn to elevate off-duty looks, too, making them a true wardrobe staple.
Black, white, nude or even gold strappy sandals are the obvious choice, but SS22 has seen a boom in hot pink, acid green and bright orange hues, and there’s no better way to introduce them to your wardrobe than with your shoes.
From ASOS to Zara and Net-a-Porter to Kurt Geiger, we’ve searched online to find the most stylish, comfortable pairs of strappy sandals available now. Scroll on to shop the edit.
Black strappy sandals
Storm strappy sandals, £35, Schuh
For the perfect all-rounder pair, reviews say Schuh’s block heeled strappy sandals are high quality and super comfortable, despite the low price tag.
Strappy block heel, £32.86, NA-KD
Add understated style to any outfit with this squared toe pair by one of our favourite sustainable labels, NA-KD.
Noodles skinny strap sandal, £245, Russell & Bromley
For a pair similar to Pernille Teisbaek's (pictured above), we love these classic strappy heeled sandals from Russell & Bromely.
Low block-heeled sandals, £29.99, Zara
Zara’s block heeled strappy sandals feature a subtle animal print to add something a little extra.
Black strappy sandals, £38, River Island
Thanks to the sole cushioning, these strappy River Island sandals are genuinely so comfortable. Ideal if you want a pair you can walk in all day.
Nude strappy sandals
Porte & Paire Woven leather sandals, £250, Net-a-Porter
Both on-trend and timeless, Porte & Paire’s barely-there leather sandals will last you for years to come.
Alohas strappy heels, £115, Anthropologie
Anthropologie's block heeled lace-up strappy sandals are the kind you'll be wearing all season, on repeat.
Strappy block heel leather sandals, £85, & Other Stories
Stories' sandals are always premium quality in the coolest silhouettes, and this pair is selling fast.
Neave beige suede strappy sandals, £199, L.K.Bennett
This suede barely-there pair from L.K. Bennett are so elegant. We'd expect nothing less from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands.
White strappy sandals
KG Roma sandals, £89, Kurt Geiger
Take strappy to the extreme with Kurt Gieger’s lace-up Roma style. They also feature a square toe and padded footbed.
Strappy high heeled sandals, £29.99, Pull & Bear
Don’t sleep on Pull & Bear’s bargain footwear collection. For less than £30 you can shop these staple strappy white sandals.
Bali Bali strappy leather sandals, £148, Reiss
Chic staples are what Reiss is known for and this pair of real leather strappy sandals will go with everything in your wardrobe.
Strappy square toe faux leather heels, £22.80, Pull & Bear
This minimalist pair from Nasty Gal is so classic and less than £25.
Gold strappy heels
Medea strappy heels, £49, Office
We're getting 90s JLo vibes from these strappy gold heels. Wear them with everything from midi skirts to slip dresses.
Franci sandal, £179, Revolve
Aussie brand Tony Bianco does the most coveted heels and this strappy metallic pair will elevate any occasionwear outfit.
Eleonora sling back sandals, £228, Reformation
How cute are Reformation’s 70s-inspired strappy sandals? Perfect if you're looking for a pair with just a hint of heel.
Bright strappy sandals
Topshop Ronnie arrow toe tie up sandal, £40, ASOS
With their hot pink hue and ultra strappy style, these Topshop sandals are the ultimate statement summer accessory.
Sandals, £19.99, H&M
A pair of emerald green strappy sandals are more versatile than you might think, pairing perfectly with everything from a linen co-ord to a little black dress.
KG Kurt Geiger Sydney strappy leather sandals, £89, Selfridges
Bring some sunshine to your summer outfits with Kurt Geiger's orange and pink Sydney strappy heeled sandals.
Cross over strappy block heel, £47.20, Warehouse
We’re obsessed with the azure blue shade of these strappy block heeled sandals from Warehouse.
RAID Aysha tie ankle mid heeled sandals, £32.99, ASOS
If you want to wear the acid green trend but keep it subtle, it’s all about the accessories. Go for these strappy heeled sandals by RAID.
