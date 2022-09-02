9 reasons to wear a knitted sweater vest this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for cosy knitwear now we're moving into the colder months? Sweater vests are back in a big way and they're your new layering staple, particularly for the transitional seasons. From stand out pinks to chic neutrals and studious grey hues, this autumn the high street has come through with something for every outfit.

RELATED: 11 cute cosy cardigans to wear this autumn - the fluffier the better!

MORE: The striped sweater is trending right now - shop our favourites

How to style a sweater vest for 2022?

Not just reserved for the likes of Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, sweater vests are easier to style than you might think. Often worn over a white tee or oversized shirt, they're like an accessory that's functional too, as they also keep you warm. They pair perfectly with jeans or you could even wear one over a floaty long-sleeved maxi to sharpen up the silhouette.

From Arket to ASOS and Mango to M&S, here are 9 of the best to shop online now…

9 stylish sweater vests to shop now

Knitted alpaca vest, £59, Arket

Made from a blend of yak, alpaca and RWS merino wool, this Arket sweater vest is lightweight but will really last you. It has a cool boxy fit and crew neck.

Kin plain sleeveless jumper, £45, John Lewis

In a workwear wardrobe rut? John Lewis has the antidote in the form of this V-neck knit.

Cotton rich cable knit vest, £29.50 M&S

Marks & Spencer's cable knit sweater vest will pair perfectly with everything from wide-leg trousers to your favourite jeans.

Fluffy tank top, £80, Boden

Inject some colour into your autumn wardrobe with Boden's fluffy striped sweater vest.

Turtleneck sweater vest, £80, Mango

We love Mango's turtleneck sweater vest styled with a mini skirt, but it would look equally amazing with a pair of tailored trousers.

Regular-fit knitted vest, £55, COS

Take the hot pink trend into the new season with this organic cotton sweater vest from COS.

Topshop knitted cable tank, £27.50, ASOS

There's something so cosy about this Topshop cable knit sweater vest. Style it with a contrasting leather skirt this season.

Chloé striped cashmere and wool-blend vest, £905, Net-a-Porter

Channel Kendall Jenner in this cashmere striped sweater vest by Chloé. It's a forever piece.

Maeve Dera sweater vest, £80, Anthropologie

For a stand out print, try this floral sweater vest by Maeve. Style with a mini skirt and your favourite loafers.

SHOP: 19 stylish winter boots to shop now before the new season starts

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.