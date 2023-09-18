Meghan Markle’s $98 cashmere top comes in three colors and we want them all

When Meghan Markle joined husband Prince Harry to cheer on veteran athletes at the Invictus Games in Germany, she rolled out a whole closet full of royally chic looks and we tracked down where to shop them all.

While so many of the Duchess of Sussex’s classic pieces were from designer brands – we still can’t stop thinking about her $725 silk trench by Cuyana – others were shockingly affordable.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan wore the sleeveless top with black skinny jeans by Frame for the Invictus Games

One of the looks we could immediately see in our own day-to-day wardrobes was the head-to-toe black look that Duchess Meghan wore earlier in her visit: a pair of Frame skinny jeans ($208) with a $98 sleeveless cashmere top by J Crew.

© J Crew Meghan's top: Cashmere crewneck sweater shell in Black

$98 at J Crew

Not only is the round-neck sweater vest so perfect for layering, you can also get the ethically sourced and made 100% cashmere look in Heather Grey and Snow.

Budget-friendly J Crew featured prominently in the Duchess’ Invictus Games closet, which was almost entirely based on a neutral palette.

Meghan also wore a $158 J Crew cardigan jacket for an appearance alongside Harry, and while it quickly sold out you can now pre-order the look since it's going to be restocked!

Meghan's sweater vest is selling out, too, and it's no wonder.

For $10, you can even add a monogram – you can choose the font, and color – for a personalized royal-approved look. Love it!

To style the sleeveless vest, you can wear it alone like the Duchess did, or layer it over a button-down shirt or t-shirt.

The cashmere knit generally runs true to size (although a handful of shoppers say it runs slightly big) but check the measurements to be sure, especially if you’re looking to wear it over other pieces. Last but certainly not least, note that it's hand-wash only!