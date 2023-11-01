I live in varsity sweatshirts and these are the best on the high street

You’d have to have been on a social media or shopping ban to not see the rise of the varsity sweatshirt – they’re officially everywhere. And I should know, I own seven (at the last count).
The preppy athleisure look is my go-to uniform, pairing an oversized sweatshirt (I always size up, if not twice) emblazoned with a collegiate design with leggings or cycling shorts, depending on the weather. For good measure, I add a pair of white sports socks and chunky trainers.
On the occasion I wear it with jeans, I stick a pair of my faithful gold hoops on with the look and have been known to wear ballet flats or Mary Janes with the combo. Or layer a slightly more fitted varsity sweatshirt over a sharp shirt, with the collar popping for the preppiest of aesthetics, or team with this season’s essential, a silky or denim midi skirt.
They’re a year-round staple, as versatile as your classic white tee, and can be thrown on as the standout part of your outfit, or slung over your shoulders as a cute collegiate cover-up.
Celebrities wearing varsity sweatshirts
If you follow any curated fashion accounts on Instagram, you'll definitely have seen Princess Diana in her varsity sweatshirt and cycling shorts. The now-iconic look has been emulated many times, but no-one wears it quite like Princess Diana.
The likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber have all been spotted wearing them off-duty, too.
The best varsity sweatshirts to shop this season
Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Slogan Sweatshirt
Santa Monica Sweatshirt
You can't go wrong with M&S for quality and style, and this sweatshirt is going straight into my basket. It looks super cosy, and the vintage-inspired lettering is spot on. Reviews suggest is comes up big, so stick to your normal size if you want an oversized look, or size down for a more fitted finish.
This pure cotton sweatshirt has a regular fit, tradition crew neckline and a vintage, varsity-inspired slogan.
H&M Motif-Detailed Sweatshirt
Yale sweatshirt
In classic white with blue lettering, H&M's Yale varsity sweatshirt ticks all the boxes. H&M shoppers call it "super comfy" and "luxe", and called out its faded-vibes for a true vintage look.
Available in sizes XS to XXL, H&M's sweatshirt is made from a cotton-polyester mix and features raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs and has an oversized fit.
Pull & Bear Harvard Sweatshirt
Harvard sweatshirt
This Harvard sweatshirt has a real retro aesthetic, with artfully faded print and acid-wash colour. I would wear this oversized with leather trousers, or layered over a smart shirt.
Pull & Bear's oversized sweatshirt features a cotton-polyester-elastane mix, oversize fit and is available in sizes XS to XL.
Etsy UCLA Bruins Logo Sweatshirt
UCLA sweatshirt
I'm loving the fact you can personalise this UCLA sweatshirt at Etsy - you can choose from 11 colours and whether it's a sweatshirt or hoody too.
Available in sizes XXS to 3XL, Etsy's varsity sweatshirt is a cotton mix and personalisable.
Anthropologie Paris oversized sweatshirt
Paris sweatshirt
Surely one for Emily in Paris? I could imagine her styling it as similar, proving the humble varsity sweatshirt is just as cool dressed up as it is down.
Anthropologie's brushed cotton sweatshirt is crafted from a cotton-polyester mix and has an oversized fit.
River Island graphic print sweatshirt
NYC sweatshirt
River Island's NYC sweatshirt comes in a grungy beige tone which I love for wearing a tonal trend with. Would look as great with white jeans or sequin skirts as it would leggings or joggers.
This standard fit sweatshirt from River Island features a cool NYC logo in red and white, and is available in sizes small to large.
Good American London brushed fleece sweatshirt
London sweatshirt
I'm a big fan of Good American, the brand Khloe Kardashian is the mastermind behind. I've got a few sweatshirts from the label, and not only are the cosy and comfy but they wash incredibly well too. This varsity-esque London sweatshirt could just be my next purchase...
Good American's take on the trend includes this London sweatshirt; think a drop down shoulder, extra long sleeves and a slim fit.
Anine Bing Jaci brand print sweatshirt
California sweatshirt
An Anine Bing sweatshirt has been on my wish list for ages, and really leans into the vintage collegiate aesthetic across all of her sweatshirts. I'm hoping for this washed-green fit, worn with Nike high tops for a true 90s feel.
Spun from 100% cotton, Anine Bing's iconic sweatshirts are renowned for being super soft, oversized and ultimately? Cool.
New Look Pocket Logo Sweatshirt
Greenwich sweatshirt
The bright red of this New Look jumper is everything you want from a collegiate sweatshirt - it's giving Taylor Swift, it's giving Grease, it's working amazingly with denim and a beige trench coat...and the best part? It's under £20.
This slightly cropped style from New Look is available in sizes small to large, with a soft jersey fabric and discreet logo.
How I chose the best varsity sweatshirts
Style: Every sweatshirt included has a varsity-esque design, be it a large logo or mini nod to the trend, including famous colleges, cities and slogans in the collegiate style.
New-in: All of the styles included are from the new-in sections of trusted brands, designed for autumn/winter 2023.
Comfort: Although I haven’t tried all of the styles included, I’ve read the reviews as meticulously as possible and studied the fabrics to ensure the listed sweatshirts are as comfortable as possible. Think brushed fleece inner fabrics and cotton blends.
Price: From a £15 sweatshirt to a luxe £175 designer top, there’s a sweatshirt on this list for every budget, big or small.