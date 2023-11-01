I live in varsity sweatshirts and these are the best on the high street

You’d have to have been on a social media or shopping ban to not see the rise of the varsity sweatshirt – they’re officially everywhere. And I should know, I own seven (at the last count).

The preppy athleisure look is my go-to uniform, pairing an oversized sweatshirt (I always size up, if not twice) emblazoned with a collegiate design with leggings or cycling shorts, depending on the weather. For good measure, I add a pair of white sports socks and chunky trainers.

On the occasion I wear it with jeans, I stick a pair of my faithful gold hoops on with the look and have been known to wear ballet flats or Mary Janes with the combo. Or layer a slightly more fitted varsity sweatshirt over a sharp shirt, with the collar popping for the preppiest of aesthetics, or team with this season’s essential, a silky or denim midi skirt.

They’re a year-round staple, as versatile as your classic white tee, and can be thrown on as the standout part of your outfit, or slung over your shoulders as a cute collegiate cover-up.

Celebrities wearing varsity sweatshirts

If you follow any curated fashion accounts on Instagram, you'll definitely have seen Princess Diana in her varsity sweatshirt and cycling shorts. The now-iconic look has been emulated many times, but no-one wears it quite like Princess Diana.

Princess Diana's now iconic look on the streets of London in 1997

The likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber have all been spotted wearing them off-duty, too.

Emily Ratajkowski makes a case for the varsity sweatshirt while out in New York

The best varsity sweatshirts to shop this season

How I chose the best varsity sweatshirts