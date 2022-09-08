6 designer bags to buy in the end of summer sales 2022: From Chloé to Aspinal & Coach

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Designer bags are always high on most people's wishlists, but one of the best times to buy a designer bag is in the end of summer sales when you can make a huge saving.

RELATED: 13 best phone bags 2022: Crossbody mobile phone holders are having a moment

Buying high ticket items take care and thought, and once you know the exact item you want to splurge your savings on it is all the better when you can get it at a bargain price tag - plus, your purse will thank you later.

Some of the most popular staple designer bags include the Aspinal Mayfair Bag and Chloé Faye bag, but there are also popular crossbody designs from Coach and clutch bags, too.

SHOP: 11 best laptop bags for women wanting a stylish commute

MORE: Queen Elizabeth's purse: Everything Her Majesty has inside her handbag

Aspinal of London bag end of summer sale

Aspinal is a designer brand that has received the royal seal of approval as the Duchess of Cambridge has worn various handbags from the label. Aspinal's end of summer sale will have you running to the checkout.

Our top pick:

Nano Mayfair bag, was £195 now £117, Aspinal of London

Coach bag end of summer sale

Coach is one of the more affordable designer bag brands, so for those looking for a timeless classic or a stylish accessory to go with that outfit you’ve been desperate to wear, they have it all.

While influencers on Instagram have been flocking to buy the Pillow Tabby design, some may have a soft spot for the classic Dalton bag, either way, there are discounts at Coach now with an extra 20% off using the code EXTRA20.

Our top pick:

Coach Dalton 31 bag, was £395 now £295, Coach

Kate Spade bag end of summer sale

Kate Spade is another firm favourite to shop when buying designer bags. The classic tote bags have stood the test of time and are sturdy to last for years and years, however, some may prefer a cross-body design when on the go or for evening outs to home the essentials.

Our top pick:

Kate Spade Carlyle bag, was £375 now £224, Kate Spade

Farfetch designer bag end of summer sale

Luxury online retailer Farfetch is offering big discounts on bags by designer brands as we move into the new season. With the likes of Chloé, Alexander McQueen and Balmain included, this is an amazing opportunity to get money off those must-have pieces.

Our top pick:

Chloé Faye bag, was £976 now £683, Farfetch

Selfridges designer bag end of summer sale

From The Kooples to Whistles and Sandro to Maje, there are so many coveted brands with discounted prices on designer bags at Selfridges - hurry if you want to grab a bargain.

Our top pick:

The Kooples Iconic Emily leather bag, was £325 now £260, Selfridges

Harrods designer bag end of summer sale

Harrods also has a selection of designer bags on sale, from Aspinal of London bestsellers to quilted shoulder bags by Parisian brand Sandro.

Our top pick:

Sandro quilted Yza shoulder bag, was £359 now £251, Harrods

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.