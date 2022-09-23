Best leather gloves for women: From John Lewis to M&S, ASOS, and MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter is fast approaching, which means we need to get out our winter accessories, thermals and puffer coats for the cosy season.

Whether you are planning to enjoy winter walks, or just need extra protection from the chill hitting your fingertips as you commute to and from work, gloves are essential.

There are a whole host of gloves out there to shop, but leather gloves offer warmth, style and elegance, plus they’re practical, as well as durable.

One thing is for sure - leather gloves never go out of fashion.

Not only are they a must have for you, but they also make a fantastic gift for a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas.

We have compiled our favourite leather gloves to shop now before they sell out this Christmas; from classic leather designs, to cashmere lined creations, fur rims and longer length designs, plus a whole host of colourways from ASOS, John Lewis, M&S and many retailers.

John Lewis leather gloves

Cashmere lined leather double stitch row gloves, £55, John Lewis

John Lewis’ leather gloves have garnered an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars, which is quite impressive.

This design is simple, timeless and an all round classic, from the soft leather exterior to the cashmere lining, and subtle stitching on the hem, these gloves are a must-have. Plus, they come in various colours and sizes so you’re bound to find the perfect pair.

M&S leather gloves

Leather gloves with thermowarmth, £25, M&S

For those looking for an affordable yet stylish, and super warm, pair of leather gloves, look no further.

We know M&S prides itself on top quality garments, but this is another level, as these gloves feature the brand’s signature Thermowarmth technology inside to keep your hands warm even on the coldest days.

ASOS leather gloves

ASOS DESIGN leather gloves with touch screen and rib cuff, were £22 now £9, ASOS

ASOS stocks a whole host of brands so you can shop plenty of leather gloves, mitts and other winter accessories, but these in particular caught our eye.

There is nothing worse in the winter months than having to take off your gloves, or feel your fingertips freeze just to reply to a message or email on your phone. Well, now you won’t have to thanks to the touch screen detailing on these gloves.

Reiss leather gloves

Gabrielle leather gloves, £65, Reiss

Reiss knows how to do elegant outfits even down to the small details in the accessories.

The Gabrielle Leather gloves are made from premium leather, and feature a wool-blend interior, as well as three-point stitching detailing, which you can wear with absolutely any outfit through the autumn and winter months.

& Other Stories leather gloves

Long fitted leather gloves, £65, & Other Stories

For those who are looking for a pair of leather gloves, which truly make a statement, you have met your match.

The longer length is perfect for those who really do feel the cold, or want some extra protection if wearing a slightly shorter sleeve or top with wide sleeves this winter.

Aspinal of London leather gloves

Women’s cashmere lined leather gloves, £99, Aspinal of London

Aspinal of London is famed for its high quality accessories, whether it is handbags, purses, or gloves.

This particular design is the perfect gift for those looking for high quality material and all round prestigious design with its cashmere lining.

Land’s End leather gloves

Women's cashmere lined touchscreen leather gloves, were £70 now £42, Land’s End

Land’s End is the shopping destination to head to for outdoors essentials, and sporting gear.

It also has plenty of accessories to shop, including leather gloves, which currently have a huge discount on, and well worth investing in now before the winter.

Accessorize leather gloves

Leather horsebit gloves, £25, Accessorize

For those looking for a luxe look, without spending a huge fortune on your leather gloves, Accessorize has created a stunning pair of leather gloves, which are giving us major Gucci vibes.

They are designed with a leather fabric on the palm side, and suede topside, which also features a horsebit buckle.

Ted Baker leather gloves

Ballot leather gloves with ribbed cuff, £75, Ted Baker

Ted Baker has an impressive selection of leather gloves for shoppers to choose from; from touchscreen designs, to leather, suede, as well as textured creations.

However, for those who feel the cold a pair of gloves with a ribbed cuff is a must as it ensures no heat can escape your hands, and no cold can get in.

AllSaints leather gloves

Stripe cuff leather gloves, £75, Allsaints

Allsaints’ signature style, and what the brand is best known for, is its leather creations, from its iconic leather jackets, leather skirts, boots, and other accessories, including gloves.

With a stylish selection of leather gloves to shop, it is the designs which featured a knitted overlay on top, which has piqued out interest as it provides an extra layer of warmth, and stands these out from other creations.

